The global polycarbonate sheets market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2020 to USD 2.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2020 and 2025

The major challenge faced by players is the fluctuating raw material prices.



In terms of value, the solid segment is projected to account for the largest share of the polycarbonate sheets market, by type, during the forecast period.

Solid is projected to be the largest type segment in polycarbonate sheets market. The growth of the solid segment can be attributed to the increasing use of solid polycarbonate sheets in various end-use industries as these sheets provide better physical properties as compared to other polycarbonate sheets.



Packaging industry is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Packaging is the fastest growing end-use industry contributing the largest share to the global polycatbonate sheets market.Polycarbonate plastic is a perfect material for baby bottles, refillable water bottles, sippy cups, and many other food & beverage containers.



Because polycarbonate is highly transparent to visible light with a better light transmission than many kinds of glass, it is highly sought out for use in food packaging.



The APAC region leads the polycarbonate sheets market in terms of value.

APAC is the fastest-growing region for polycarbonate sheets market.The growth in demand for polycarbonate sheets in the region can be largely attributed to the growing infrastructure and building & construction industries.



Moreover, the rising number of end-use industries in the region is also leading to innovations and developments in the field of polycarbonate sheets, thereby fueling the growth of the APAC polycarbonate sheets market.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the polycarbonate sheets market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: APAC – 40%, Europe – 10%, North America – 25%, the Middle East & Africa – 15%, and South America- 10%



Major players operating in the global polycarbonate sheets market include SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestro AG (Germany), Trinseo S.A. (US), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc. (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd. (China), Excelite (China), Plazit-Polygal Group (Israel), Arla Plast AB (Sweden), 3A Composites GmbH (Germany), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), Ug-oil-Plast Ltd. (Russia), Gallina India (New Delhi), Koscon Industrial S.A. (Switzerland), Isik Plastik (Turkey), Brett Martin Ltd. (UK), and Spartech (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides detailed segmentation of the polycarbonate sheets market based on type and end-use industry.Based on type, the polycarbonate sheets market has been segmented into solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others.



Based on the end-use industry, the polycarbonate sheets market has been segmented into building & construction, automotive & transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, packaging, and others.



