The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025 from USD 14.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1%

By product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market

The cell-based assays market is categorized into major three product and service categories, consuambles, instrumenet & software and services.Consumables dominated the market in 2019.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use and repeated purchase of consumables by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the rising number of preliminary studies for the development of therapeutics.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell-based assays market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the government initiatives to increase funding in biopharmaceuticals, growing R&D spending, and partnerships for life science research.



North America: the largest share of the cell-based assays market

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market. Factors such as the to the availability of government and private funding for life science research, the growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%

• By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors- 20%, Managers - 55%

• By Region— North America - 50%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 5%, MEA- 5%



The cell-based assays market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US), IBR Inc. (Switzerland), PBL Assay Science (US), Eurofins (US), InvivoGen (US), TopoGEN, Inc. (US), Ca3 Bioscience (Neuromics) (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), Carna Biosciences, Inc. (Japan), Dojindo Molecular Technologies, Inc. (US), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), and MLM Medical Laboratories (MD Biosciences) (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the cell-based assays market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Consumables (Reagents, Assay Kits (Reporter Gene Assays, Second Messenger Assays, Cell Growth Assays, Cell Death Assays, Other Assay Kits), Cell Lines (Immortalized Cell Lines, Primary Cell Lines, Stem Cell Lines), Microplates, Probes & Labels, Other Consumables), Instruments & Software, Services, Application (Drug Discovery (Pharmacodynamic Studies, Pharmacokinetic Studies, Toxicity Studies), Basic Research and Other Application), End users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the cell-based assays market



