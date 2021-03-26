Global Artificial Intelligence in Genomics Market (2020 to 2025) - Focus on Developing Human-Aware AI Systems Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence In Genomics Market by Offering (Software, Services),Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision), Functionality (Genome Sequencing, Gene Editing), Application (Diagnostics), End User (Pharma, Research)-Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI in genomics market is projected to reach USD 1,671 million by 2025 from USD 202 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 52.7% between 2020 and 2025.

The need to control drug development and discovery costs and time, increasing public and private investments in AI in genomics, and the adoption of AI solutions in precision medicine are driving the growth of this market. However, the lack of a skilled AI workforce and ambiguous regulatory guidelines for medical software are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Machine learning segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period

Based on technology, the AI in genomics market is segmented into machine learning and other technologies. The machine learning segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth rate of this segment is mainly as pharmaceutical companies, CROs, and biotechnology companies have widely adopted machine learning for drug genomics applications. This is because machine learning can extract insights from data sets, accelerating genomic research.

Diagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the AI in genomics market in 2019

Based on application, the AI in genomics market is segmented into diagnostics, drug discovery &development, precision medicine, agriculture & animal research, and other applications. Diagnostics was the largest application segment in the AI in genomics market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research on diseases and the decreasing cost of sequencing.

North America is expected to dominate the AI in genomics market in 2020

In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the AI in genomics market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing research funding and government initiatives for promoting precision medicine in the US. The market in the Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging countries in the APAC, such as India and China, offer lucrative growth opportunities for market players, primarily due to the increasing public and private funding, improving healthcare infrastructure, and rapid economic growth.

