Bavarian Nordic Announces the Resignation of Tommi Kainu as EVP and Chief Business Officer

English Danish

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 26, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA, OTC: BVNRY) announced today that Tommi Kainu, MD, PhD has resigned his position as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer in the Company. He will continue to support Bavarian Nordic until the end of November 2021.

“On behalf of the entire Company, I want to thank Tommi for his significant contributions over the past four years. Tommi Joined Bavarian Nordic to build industry partnerships and pave the way for a commercial transformation of the company. With the successful acquisition of Encepur and Rabipur and the establishment of the commercial organization, these main objectives have been completed. As a consequence, Tommi has decided to pursue opportunities outside Bavarian Nordic and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavors,” said Paul Chaplin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bavarian Nordic.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a fully integrated vaccines company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of life-saving vaccines. We are a global leader in smallpox vaccines and have been a long-term supplier to the U.S. Strategic National Stockpile of a non-replicating smallpox vaccine, which has been approved by the FDA under the trade name JYNNEOS®, also for the protection against monkeypox. The vaccine is approved as a smallpox vaccine in Europe under the trade name IMVANEX® and in Canada under the trade name IMVAMUNE®. Our commercial product portfolio furthermore contains the market-leading vaccine Rabipur®/RabAvert® against rabies and Encepur® against tick-borne encephalitis. Using our live virus vaccine platform technology, MVA-BN®, we have created a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered product candidates designed to save and improve lives by unlocking the power of the immune system, including an Ebola vaccine, MVABEA®, which is licensed to Janssen. For more information visit www.bavarian-nordic.com .

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts

Europe: Rolf Sass Sørensen, Vice President Investor Relations, Tel: +45 61 77 47 43

US: Graham Morrell, Paddock Circle Advisors, graham@paddockcircle.com , Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Company Announcement no. 11 / 2021

Attachment