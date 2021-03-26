The 3D scanner market was valued at USD 924 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1324 million by 2026; growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Scanner Market with COVID-19 Impact by Offering, Type, Range, Technology, Product, Application, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03951826/?utm_source=GNW

Factors such as increasing adoption of cloud computing services and surging demand for industry 4.0 are expected to provide growth opportunities to players in the 3D scanner market.



The 3D scanner market for laser scanner is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Laser scanners collect a series of profiles from laser lines as objects move past the field of view of these scanners. 3D smart sensors with built-in software can then automatically combine multiple profiles into a complete 3D map of object surfaces. The market for laser 3D scanners is expected to grow at a significant rate because of the scanners’ ease of availability and usage. Laser 3D scanners are being widely used in industries such as automotive, architecture & construction, healthcare, and energy & power.

3D scanner market for quality control and inspection is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026

Under quality control and inspection, 3D scanner is used for alignment, CAD-based inspection, dimensional analysis, and machine calibration, among others.Manufacturers use 3D scanner for accurate scanning and inspection analysis to derive corrective action without slowing down the production.



Automotive and aerospace & defense are the major industries where 3D scanner is used for quality control and inspection. 3D scanner is mainly used in the automotive industry for automotive component inspection, powertrain components, and full-body inspection, as well as for checking the accuracy and precision of all areas in a vehicle plant.



North America to account for second largest size of 3D scanner market during forecast period

North America is expected to account for second largest size of 3D scanner market from 2021 to 2026.The US held the largest share of the 3D scanner market in North America in 2020.



The presence of several automobile manufacturers and research institutes and large semiconductor companies in this region has increased the demand for 3D scanning equipment, which is fueling the growth of the North American 3D scanner market. The sales of 3D scanning equipment are expected to rise in key industrial segments including automotive, aerospace & defense, medical, and heavy machinery.



Hexagon (Sweden), FARO Technologies (US), KEYENCE Corp. (Japan), Jenoptik (Germany), Nikon Corp. (Japan), Mitutoyo Corp. (Japan), ZEISS Group (Germany), Perceptron (US), Renishaw (UK), Creaform (Canada), CyberOptics Corp. (US), Trimble, Inc. (US), 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Automated Precision, Inc. (US) and Metrologic Group (France) are few major players in 3D scanner market.



Based on offering, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into hardware, software and solutions, and services.On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into 3D laser scanners and structured light scanners.



Based on product, the market has been classified into tripod mounted, fixed CMM based, portable CMM based, and desktop.Based on technology the market has been segmented into Laser triangulation, pattern fringe triangulation, laser pulse based, and laser phase-shift based.



On the basis of range, the market has been segmented into Short-range scanners, medium-range scanners, and long-range scanners.Based on application, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into quality control and inspection, virtual simulation, reverse engineering, and others.



Based on end-use industry, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into Aerospace and defense, automotive, architecture and construction, medical, electronics, energy and power, artifacts and heritage preservation, mining, and others. Based on region, the 3D scanner market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in the following ways:

1. This report segments the 3D scanner market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the overall market size, as well as that of the subsegments across offerings, product types, applications, end-use industries, and regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape market share analysis and company evaluation matrix for the players operating in the 3D scanner market.

