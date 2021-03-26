Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Novartis, Kite Pharma, and Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Commercialized Drug Delivery Devices, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market was valued at $55.75 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $375.13 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast.

Cell and gene therapy drug delivery industry is a transformative industry whose full potential is only just beginning to emerge. Cell and gene therapy involves the extraction of cells, protein, or genetic material (DNA) from the donor, and altering them to provide highly personalized therapy. Cell and gene therapies may offer longer-lasting effects than traditional medicines.

One of the significant drugs of the cell and gene therapy industry is CAR-T cell-based medicines, which include both cell therapy and gene therapy. Various market players are actively investing in the research and development of the cell and gene therapy industry. The players are offering improved and new products, which meet the critical needs of patients.

The growth is attributed to major drivers in this market such as the increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increased funding in the cell and gene therapy market, rising need to develop novel treatment options for rare diseases, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and rising number of the FDA approvals of cell and gene therapies & clinical trials. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to various potential opportunities of growth that lie within its domain, which include drug approvals and strong pipeline of cell and gene therapies.

Various new cell and gene-based therapy approaches use biological engineering to improve the immune system's capacity to fight disease while sparing healthy tissues in the body. For instance, there are antibody-based therapies that can make T-cells more effective by increasing their interactions with cancer cells. Other modifications, such as adding complexity to the CAR-T and cancer cell interaction, which can further sharpen T-cells' cancer-targeting ability by reducing damage to normal cells.

The increase in the geriatric population and an increasing number of cancer cases, and genetic disorders across the globe are expected to translate into significantly higher demand for cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market.

Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount in research and development of cell and gene therapies and associated drug delivery devices products. The clinical trial landscape of various genetic and chronic diseases has been on the rise in the recent years, this will fuel the cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market in future.

Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, commercialized drugs, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices.

Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Novartis AG, Kite Pharma Inc., and Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. have been the pioneers in this field and been the major competitors in this market.

The other major contributors of the market include companies such as Vericel Corporation, Amgen Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Based on region, North America holds the largest share of cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market due to substantial investments made by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, early availability of approved therapies, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Technology Definition

2 Research Scope

3 Key Questions Answered in the Report

4 Research Methodology

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cell and Gene Therapies and Drug Delivery Devices Industry

5.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Drugs and Their Clinical Importance

5.4 Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market: Current Scenario

5.5 Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market: Future Perspective

6 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market and Growth Potential, 2020-2030

6.1 Overview

6.2 Pipeline Analysis

6.2.1 Drug Delivery Systems in Development: Current Scenario

6.2.1.1 Ongoing Clinical Trials of Drug Delivery Systems

6.2.1.2 Limitations of Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices

6.2.1.3 Recent Advancements in Gene Therapy Drug Delivery

6.3 Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market and Growth Potential

6.4 Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Development and Commercialization Landscape

6.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market

6.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market Growth Rate

6.5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain of Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market

6.5.3 Clinical Trial Disruptions and Resumptions

7 Emerging Technology Landscape

7.1 Potential Technologies in Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market

7.2 Microchip Technology

7.3 Nanotechnology-Based Drug Delivery Devices

7.4 Lipid Nanoparticles in Gene Therapy

8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Impact Analysis

8.2 Market Drivers

8.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases

8.2.2 Increased Funding of Cell and Gene Therapies

8.2.3 Rising Number of FDA Approvals of Cell and Gene Therapies, and Clinical Trials

8.3 Market Restraints

8.3.1 Stringent Legal Requirements and Regulations

8.3.2 Injuries and Infections Caused by Needles

8.4 Market Opportunities

8.4.1 Strong Pipeline of Cell and Gene Therapies

9 Industry Insights

9.1 Regulatory Scenario of Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market

9.1.1 Overview

9.1.2 Risk Assessment of Medical Devices

9.1.3 Regulation of Medical Devices in the U.S.

9.1.4 Regulation of Medical Devices in Europe

9.1.5 Regulation of Medical Devices in Asia-Pacific

9.2 Pricing and Reimbursement of Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices

10 Patent Landscape

11 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Product Type)

11.1 Overview

11.2 Subretinal Injection Cannula

11.3 Extension Tube

11.4 Intravenous Catheter

11.5 Sterile Insulin Syringe

11.5.1 Sterile Insulin Syringe (Size 1.0 ML, 31-Gauge Needle)

11.5.2 Sterile Insulin Syringe (Size 0.5 ML, 22 Gauge Needle)

11.6 Pre-Filled Syringe

11.6.1 Pre-Filled Syringe (Size 1.0 ML, 22-26 Gauge Needle)

11.6.2 Pre-Filled Syringe (Size 4.0 ML, 22-26 Gauge Needle)

11.7 Infusion Bags

11.7.1 Infusion Bags (Size 10 ML to 50 ML)

11.7.2 Infusion Bags (Size 68 ML)

11.7.3 Infusion Bags (Size 60 ML)

11.7.4 Infusion Bags (Size Up to 65 ML)

12 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Commercialized Drugs)

12.1 Commercialized Drugs

12.1.1 Luxturna

12.1.2 Kymriah

12.1.3 Provenge

12.1.4 Zolgensma

12.1.5 Yescarta

12.1.6 Strimvelis

13 Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market (by Region)

13.1 Overview

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Key Developments and Strategies

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Regulatory and Legal Developments

14.1.3 Synergistic Activities

14.1.4 M&A Activities

14.1.5 Funding Activities

14.2 Market Share Analysis

15 Company Profiles

Amgen Inc.

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bluebird bio, Inc.

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. (Fibrocell Science, Inc.)

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC

Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd)

Human Stem Cells Institute

Kite Pharma, Inc.

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

Novartis AG

Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Renova Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

uniQure N.V.

Vericel Corporation

