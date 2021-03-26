English Finnish

Company Announcement, Insider information 26 March 2021 at 11.50 a.m. (CET)

Savosolar Plc’s annual report for 2020 published

Savosolar Plc’s annual report including the annual accounts, the report of the Board of Directors and the auditor’s report for the year 2020 has been published.

In the financial statements release for the financial year 2020 published on 22 February 2021, the company has announced a possible risk related to the adequacy of working capital. The same risk is also included in the 2020 annual report. As a result, the auditor’s audit report for the financial year 2020 includes a record of material uncertainty related to going concern:

“We draw attention to the notes in the financial statements and the report of the board of directors, section “General risks and uncertainty factors concerning operations”, according to which, the company cannot be certain that it will have sufficient working capital for the next 12 months. These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists which may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.”

The annual report is available at the company’s website www.savosolar.com under section News and media, Annual reports, and they are also attached to this announcement. The annual report is available in pdf format in Finnish and in English.

For more information:

Managing Director Jari Varjotie

Phone: +358 400 419 734

E-mail: jari.varjotie@savosolar.com





Savosolar Plc discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation ((EU) No 596/2014, ”MAR”). The information was submitted for publication by the aforementioned person on 26 March 2021 at 11.50 a.m. (CET).



