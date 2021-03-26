Outlook on the Flexible Packaging Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Flexible Packaging Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The flexible packaging market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2021-2026.



The global flexible packaging market is likely to experience growth due to the increased adoption of blister plastic films, aluminum foils, and pouches in the pharmaceutical industry. The wide adoption of blister material, replacing the glass and rigid plastics, has resulted in the high application of lidding films. Paper and plastic films are widely used in blister packs, followed by aluminum foil because of their cost-efficiency. New and advanced blister machinery can pack anywhere between 900 and 1,300 blister packs per minute. The US pharmaceutical packaging market is the major revenue contributor. North America is expected to have around 40-45% of the global pharmaceutical market in value and contribute to approx. 45% to the global market growth during the period 2021-2026.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the flexible packaging market during the forecast period:

Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging

Profit Volatility in APAC Region

Usage of High-barrier Plastic Packaging Materials

Increasing Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging

The study considers the present scenario of the flexible packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Global Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation



The global flexible packaging market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, application, consumer flexible packaging end-users, product type, printing type, geography. The food industry, which accounted for over 70% of the flexible packaging market share in 2020, has majorly contributed to the flexible plastic segment. Flexible plastic materials are derived from non-renewable resources. Premium products and most food items are packaged in flexible plastic pouches fitted with closures. The food, pharmaceuticals, and beverage industries are the key application end-users of flexible plastic pouches. Pouches have observed the highest demand in flexible plastic packaging; stand-up pouches are growing at an annual rate of around 5%, as they use 60% less plastic and are convenient to use. In 2020, multi-material products garnered the highest flexible packaging market share as they were presumed to offer increased protection from viruses.



Consumer packaging accounted for a major revenue of the global flexible packaging market share in 2020. Pouches, blister packs, and strip packs are the major product categories that cater to the consumer market. The segment is expected to grow faster than industrial packing as a high percentage of industries is adopting flexible solutions, especially non-food and beverage industries. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting disposable income, low demand from several end-user segments is expected for a short period. However, healthcare and F&B industries are expected to boost the demand. In the personal care segment, rigid packaging is replaced by a flexible material, which is expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period.



Bakery and confectioneries are expected to contribute $36 billion to the flexible packaging industry by 2026. China is the largest producer and consumer of bakery products globally, with an annual growth rate of 15%. The adoption of modified atmospheric packaging technology in the bakery is expected to grow during the forecast period. Single-serving and smaller-size packs will witness high application in bakery packing.



Flexible bags and sacks are observing application in healthcare, personal care, and pet food. Although pouches' demand is growing as diverse industries adopt them, plastic bags' volume is more substantial. Plastic bags are in high demand in several European countries. In 2020, several companies started producing bioplastic bags due to the demand for sustainable packaging. However, due to COVID-19, there has been a shift toward plastic, thereby increasing revenue for plastic bags and sacks. Plastic bags and sacks provide high storage advantages, improve logistics, and are cost-effective. However, the disruption in the supply chain for plastic and the paper raw material is expected to affect the production of flexible bags and sacks in the short term.



Flexographic printing is expected to grow on account of increased demand from APAC countries during the forecast period. The increased demand for labels and flexible packaging is driving flexographic printing. Further, enhancements in quality and reduced run lengths are boosting the market growth. The breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for flexographic printing in the packaging market in North America, Australia, Asia, and Western Europe. The increasing awareness of sustainable packing is likely to influence the market for flexographic. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices, which affect polymers and resins' production, are likely to hamper the flexographic segment growth. Rotogravure printing is extensively used to print packaging products such as polythene packs, soap wrappers, bread wrappers, milk pouches, and other materials.



Key Questions Answered

1. What is the growth rate of the flexible packaging market during the period 2021-2026?

2. How does the pharmaceutical industry boost the demand for flexible packaging?

3. What major opportunities exist for new entrants in the market?

4. Which is the largest end-user segment in the global flexible packaging market?

5. What are the latest trends witnessed in the flexible plastic packaging market?



