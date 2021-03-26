Worldwide Mirror Coatings Industry to 2027 - by Resin Type, Technology, Substrate, Industry Vertical and Region

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mirror Coatings Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the global mirror coatings market is expected to display a positive market trend during the projected duration of 2021-2028, while exhibiting a CAGR of 6.87%.



Glasses and mirrors are used extensively in residential and commercial constructions, for a range of applications. Therefore, there is a huge demand for mirror coatings from the construction industry. This is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Further, there has been a rise in solar power projects in recent years, which is also contributing to market growth. In addition, there is a growing demand for heavy construction materials, which benefits market growth. However, factors like drawbacks associated with epoxy coatings and stringent regulations by the government are challenging the market growth process.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for mirror coatings is segmented into the Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.



The Asia-Pacific market is expected to show the fastest growth rate globally in the years to come. This is because, Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, China, and South Korea, are major hubs for ship construction and repair. In addition, the easy availability of viable anti-corrosion solutions, low cost of labor, and strong regional shipping traffic help in boosting the maritime contribution of the APAC region to the coating industry. All these factors are driving the Asia-Pacific mirror coatings market towards growth.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



The companies that have been mentioned in the market report include Accucoat Inc, Berliner Glas, Dynasil Corporation, Fosta-Tek Optics, Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd, General Optics (Asia Limited), JML Optical, Mader, Zeiss International, Evaporated Coatings Inc, Guardian Glass, Edmund Optics Inc, Abrisa Technologies, Fenzi SpA, and Casix.



Edmund Optics (EO) is one of the leading companies in the world manufacturing and supplying optics, imaging, and photonics technology. It serves a variety of markets, such as biomedical, life sciences, semiconductor, industrial inspection, defense, and R&D. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, among others. EO has a strong business presence globally, and develops close to 900 coating designs in its numerous facilities internationally.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Mirror Coatings Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Mirror Coatings Industry

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Rising Investment Across End-User Industries

2.2.2. Demand for Sustainable Mirror Coatings

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.6.2. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.6.3. New Product Launches

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Demand from the Construction Industry

2.7.2. Rise in Solar Power Projects

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Drawbacks of Epoxy Coating

2.8.2. Strict Government Regulations

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Demand for Heavy Construction Materials



3. Global Mirror Coatings Market - by Resin Type

3.1. Polyurethane

3.2. Epoxy

3.3. Acrylic

3.4. Others



4. Global Mirror Coatings Market - by Technology

4.1. Solvent-Based

4.2. Water-Based

4.3. Nanocoatings



5. Global Mirror Coatings Market - by Substrate

5.1. Silver

5.2. Aluminium

5.3. Other Substrates



6. Global Mirror Coatings Market - by Industry Vertical

6.1. Building & Construction

6.2. Automotive and Transportation

6.3. Energy

6.4. Other Industry Verticals



7. Global Mirror Coatings Market - Regional Outlook

7.1. North America

7.1.1. Market by Resin Type

7.1.2. Market by Technology

7.1.3. Market by Substrate

7.1.4. Market by Industry Vertical

7.1.5. Country Analysis

7.1.5.1. United States

7.1.5.2. Canada

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Market by Resin Type

7.2.2. Market by Technology

7.2.3. Market by Substrate

7.2.4. Market by Industry Vertical

7.2.5. Country Analysis

7.2.5.1. United Kingdom

7.2.5.2. Germany

7.2.5.3. France

7.2.5.4. Spain

7.2.5.5. Italy

7.2.5.6. Russia

7.2.5.7. Rest of Europe

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Market by Resin Type

7.3.2. Market by Technology

7.3.3. Market by Substrate

7.3.4. Market by Industry Vertical

7.3.5. Country Analysis

7.3.5.1. China

7.3.5.2. Japan

7.3.5.3. India

7.3.5.4. South Korea

7.3.5.5. Asean Countries

7.3.5.6. Australia & New Zealand

7.3.5.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

7.4. Latin America

7.4.1. Market by Resin Type

7.4.2. Market by Technology

7.4.3. Market by Substrate

7.4.4. Market by Industry Vertical

7.4.5. Country Analysis

7.4.5.1. Brazil

7.4.5.2. Mexico

7.4.5.3. Rest of Latin America

7.5. Middle East and Africa

7.5.1. Market by Resin Type

7.5.2. Market by Technology

7.5.3. Market by Substrate

7.5.4. Market by Industry Vertical

7.5.5. Country Analysis

7.5.5.1. United Arab Emirates

7.5.5.2. Turkey

7.5.5.3. Saudi Arabia

7.5.5.4. South Africa

7.5.5.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Abrisa Technologies

8.2. Accucoat Inc

8.3. Berliner Glas

8.4. Casix

8.5. Dynasil Corporation

8.6. Edmund Optics Inc

8.7. Evaporated Coatings Inc

8.8. Fenzi Spa

8.9. Fosta-Tek Optics

8.10. General Optics (Asia Limited)

8.11. Guardian Glass

8.12. Jml Optical

8.13. Mader

8.14. Ophir Optronics Solutions Ltd

8.15. Zeiss International



9. Methodology & Scope

9.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

9.2. Sources of Data

9.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q8y282