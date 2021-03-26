AC Immune to Host Webinar Highlighting its Innovative Morphomer™ Technology Platform and Pipeline

Therapeutic and diagnostic Morphomers™ enable AC Immune’s unique precision medicine approach for neurodegenerative diseases



Webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 31, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a corporate update webinar on Wednesday, March 31st at 10:00 AM ET until 11:30 AM ET.

During the webinar, members of the AC Immune Management and Research and Development Teams will discuss the unique benefits of the Company’s innovative Morphomer™ technology platform, which accelerates the design, synthesis, and development of CNS-optimized, conformation-specific small molecules directed against pathological proteins. The platform has produced multiple clinically validated therapeutic and diagnostic candidates that bind selectively to target proteins intracellularly, at the earliest stages of disease.

The current Morphomer™ pipeline includes two clinical-stage diagnostic candidates (Tau-PET tracer and alpha-synuclein-PET tracer), and one therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase 1 (Morphomer™ Tau ACI-3024). Additional first-in-class Morphomer™-derived therapeutic and diagnostic candidates targeting Tau, alpha-synuclein, TDP-43 and NLRP3-ASC are in preclinical development. Together with the Company’s SupraAntigen™-derived therapeutic antibody and vaccine candidates, AC Immune’s comprehensive Morphomer™ pipeline enables a differentiated Precision Medicine approach against multiple key proteins by pairing the Company’s targeted therapeutics with proprietary companion diagnostics.

Following the formal presentations, there will be an interactive virtual roundtable discussion between the audience and the AC Immune Management and Research and Development Teams.

Webinar Speakers

Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

AC Immune

Marie Kosco-Vilbois, Ph.D.

Chief Scientific Officer

AC Immune

Sonia Poli, Ph.D.

Life Cycle Leader

AC Immune

Francesca Capotosti, Ph.D.

Group Leader, In vivo Pharmacology and Non-Clinical Safety

AC Immune

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigenTM and MorphomerTM, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

