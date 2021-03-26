CamScanner Calls Users to Participate in Earth Hour 2021

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular document scanning and sharing app CamScanner is launching the Earth Hour 2021 campaign, calling users to participate in Earth Hour 2021 by setting the app to dark mode. The initiative comes to support CamScanner’s efforts to safeguard the environment, and all users who decide to participate will be granted a Certificate of Earth Protector.



Environment Protection: One of CamScanner’s Main Priorities

Paper production and excessive paper use have incredibly harmful effects on the environment. According to US Legal, paper pollution has severe adverse effects on air, water, and land quality. Today, it is estimated that around 40% of the world’s commercially cut timber is used to produce paper. At the same time, paper represents approximately 40% of the waste in the US.

CamScanner’s goal is to digitize most work and study processes, thus reducing the use of paper and its impact on the environment. At the same time, CamScanner’s sister company CamCard allows users to scan and save digital copies of business cards, but also to share business cards virtually, thus further reducing the use of paper.

According to Touch Star, the average organization can save over 45 trees a year by going paperless. A paperless office saves trees and reduces water waste, potentially saving 938 gallons of water per year for each employee that gives up on paper.

“Paperless processes can save over $6,000 per year in stationery and around $5,600 per year in energy bills. CamScanner and CamCard aim to provide companies, institutions, and independent workers with the technology needed to reduce the use of paper and physical scanners. Our goal is to show our support to all companies whilst caring for our environment.” said CamScanner’s marketing director, Mr. Miller.

CamScanner Supports Earth Hour 2021

The company’s mission to protect the Earth in all ways possible is highlighted by the apps’ latest initiative – the Earth Hour Pop-Up. On Saturday, March 27, both apps will send a pop-up notification to users with the message: “#EarthHour Turn on dark mode to save electricity and your eyes. Play your part in saving energy and reducing carbon emissions.”

Users who decide to enable dark mode will receive a Certificate of Earth Protector and a thank you message from the app.

Media Contact

