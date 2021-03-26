The Sex Toys Market is expected to grow by $ 2.56 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sex Toys Market in Europe 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039451/?utm_source=GNW

Our reports on sex toys market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current Europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising popularity of sex toys, expansion of online distribution landscape, and increasing cases of ED. In addition, rising popularity of sex toys is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sex toys market in Europe market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The sex toys market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Adult vibrators

• Dildos

• Erection rings

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



This study identifies the rising awareness of health benefits of sex toys as one of the prime reasons driving the sex toys market in Europe growth during the next few years. Also, development of advanced sex toys and growth in the number of trade shows for sex toys will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sex toys market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Sex toys market in Europe sizing

• Sex toys market in Europe forecast

• Sex toys market in Europe industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sex toys market in Europe vendors that include BMS Enterprises, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Doc Johnson Enterprises, LELOi AB, LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd., Luvu Brands Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Rocks Off Ltd., TENGA Co. Ltd., and WOW Tech International GmbH. Also, the sex toys market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

