The Global Automotive Transmission Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 49.88 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Our report on automotive transmission systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles, increasing focus on fuel-efficiency, and growing investments in multi-speed transmission for EVs. In addition, growing adoption of automatic transmission in vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive transmission systems market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive transmission systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of auto-shift manual transmission systems with adaptive transmission control as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive transmission systems market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in lightweight transmission systems for EVs, and integration of transmission systems with other electric powertrain components will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive transmission systems market vendors that include Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Grupo KUO SAB de CV, Hyundai Transys Inc., JATCO Ltd., Magna International Inc., Volkswagen AG, WeiChai Holding Group Co. Ltd., Xtrac Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Also, the automotive transmission systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

