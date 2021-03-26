The Global Suture Anchor Market is expected to grow by $ 175.49 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Suture Anchor Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039439/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on suture anchor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing sports participation leading to increasing sports injuries, increase in orthopedic surgeries due to rise in aging population and new product launches. In addition, increasing sports participation leading to increasing sports injuries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The suture anchor market analysis includes type segment, material segment and geographical landscapes.



The suture anchor market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Knotted

• Knotless



By Material

• Biocomposite

• PEEK

• Metallic

• Bioabsorbable

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the suture anchor market growth during the next few years. Also, rise in healthcare expenditure and rise in healthcare expenditure will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on suture anchor market covers the following areas:

• Suture anchor market sizing

• Suture anchor market forecast

• Suture anchor market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading suture anchor market vendors that include Arthrex Inc., CONMED Corp., Johnson & Johnson, MedShape Inc., Orthopaedic Implant Co., Orthomed, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corp., TEKNIMED, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.. Also, the suture anchor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039439/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________