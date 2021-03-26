The Global Magazine Publishing Market is expected to grow by $ 3.43 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magazine Publishing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039437/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on magazine publishing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in use of smartphones and tablets and availability of wide range of magazines. In addition, increase in use of smartphones and tablets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The magazine publishing market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The magazine publishing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Print

• Digital



By Geographical Landscapes

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high public impact of printed magazines as one of the prime reasons driving the magazine publishing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on magazine publishing market covers the following areas:

• Magazine publishing market sizing

• Magazine publishing market forecast

• Magazine publishing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading magazine publishing market vendors that include Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Bloomberg LP, British Broadcasting Corp., Conde Nast, Forbes Media LLC, Gannett Co. Inc., Hearst Communications Inc., Meredith Corp., Schibsted ASA, and The New York Times Co.. Also, the magazine publishing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

