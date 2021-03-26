The Global HVAC Aftermarket is expected to grow by $ 26.88 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Aftermarket 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06039410/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on HVAC aftermarket provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing industrialization in developing economies and favourable regulations and guidelines for HVAC systems. In addition, growing industrialization in developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The HVAC aftermarket market analysis include end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The HVAC aftermarket is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the long life of HVAC equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC aftermarket growth during the next few years. will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on HVAC aftermarket covers the following areas:

• HVAC aftermarket sizing

• HVAC aftermarket forecast

• HVAC aftermarket industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC aftermarket vendors that include Daikin Industries Ltd., Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Controls International Plc, Lennox International Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Trane Technologies Plc, and United Technologies Corp. Also, the HVAC aftermarket analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

