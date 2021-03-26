Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market 2021-2026: Thin-film Segment is Expected to Pose an Absolute Growth of 192%

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global building integrated photovoltaics market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 16% during the period 2021-2026.



The global market has observed a rapid growth in Europe, North America, and parts of APAC in recent years. With the improvement in infrastructure, lux residential complexes, commercial office spaces, airports, and hospitals, the demand for sustainable energy products, including BIPV, is growing.

The market has historically been concentrated in the US and Europe and accounted for the highest installations; however, emerging economies are currently contributing toward the BIPV demand significantly. The application of BIPV products in the residential sector is expected to increase with the growth in awareness and increase in disposable incomes in developing regions. Along with the rising demand for new installations, the market in developed regions is witnessing an increased demand from retrofit projects.



The global building integrated photovoltaics market research report includes a detailed segmentation by technology, application, end-users, geography. Crystalline silicon BIPV products dominated the building integrated photovoltaics market share of over 73% in 2020. Monocrystalline and polycrystalline modules witnessed high application in roofs. However, the growth in thin-film technologies is expected to capture a major share of first-generation silicon cells during the forecast period.

The thin-film segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 192% during the forecast period with the rise in preference for foil-based flexible modules. Crystalline-silicon products are ideal for residential buildings due to high efficiency coefficients. As residential buildings have space constraints, crystalline silicon PV products become the most preferred material choice for buildings, especially for roofs.



In 2020, BIPV roof products dominated the market with a share of over 63% due to innovations in crystalline technology. The customized portfolio for shingles and flexible thin-film foils is accelerating the demand for residential rooftops. Transparent solar modules could be the next major opportunity in the market. They usually consist of transparent crystalline modules and can be used as a window glazing in sunspaces and have the feasibility to be integrated with roofs.

However, the steep increase in the demand for BIPV roof products is challenged due to the lack of standardization in photovoltaic tiles. The roof products have high potential in western economies due to slanting roof designs. The application of thin-film BIPV and facade, on the other hand, is higher in APAC and MEA regions, where the roof design is relatively flat.



With the implementation of solar power panels in building codes becoming compulsory, commercial buildings are expected to integrate PV systems in the building envelope. The adoption of BIPV products in commercial buildings offers dual benefits - acting as a structurally sound outer layer of the building and reducing power expenses as they can generate electricity for self-consumption. The commercial segment was the largest end-user that is expected to pose an absolute growth of 149% during the forecast period. The growth in flexible working spaces and increased importance of zero-energy practices could boost the usage of commercial BIPV products.

Key Questions Answered



1. How is smart home automation growth affecting the BIPV market growth?

2. What are the major sustainable practices followed by building integrated photovoltaics manufacturers?

3. What is the market size and growth rate of the BIPV market during the period 2021-2026?

4. Which segment is likely to emerge as the largest revenue-generator during the forecast period?

5. Which regions are expected to dominate the BIPV market shares during the forecast period?

6. What are the market restraints impacting the building integrated photovoltaics market growth?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Impact



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growth Of Zero-Energy Buildings (Zebs)

8.2 Development Of Next-Gen Bipv Products

8.3 Rising Smart Home Penetration



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Preference For Non-Conventional Energy Sources

9.2 Utilization In Sustainable Renovation Techniques



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Initial Investment

10.2 Technical Barriers Affecting Scalability

10.3 Lack Of Awareness And Competition From Conventional Sources



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Technology

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Crystalline Silicon

12.4 Thin-Film

12.5 Others



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Roof

13.4 Facade And Window



14 End-User

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Commercial

14.4 Residential

14.5 Others

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Vendors

First Solar

Yingli Solar

Solar Frontier K.K

Hanwha Solar

Hanergy Holding Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Solarcentury

Sharp Corporation

REC Solar Holdings AS

Panasonic

Wuxi Suntech Power Co.

Canadian Solar

KYOCERA Corporation

Onyx Solar Group

SunPower

Jinko Solar

Tesla

Heliatek

BIPVco

Visaka Industries

NanoPV Solar

Tractile

ISSOL

ertex Solar

Nippon Sheet Glass

BISOL

ViaSolis

Topsun Energy

Polysolar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/60gkws