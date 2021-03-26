The Global Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market is expected to grow by $ 1.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sound Navigation and Ranging (SONAR) System Market 2021-2025 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976109/?utm_source=GNW

14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our report on sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for deploying integrated SONAR system and increased collaboration among countries leading to increase of technology transfer options. In addition, growing preference for deploying integrated SONAR system is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passive SONAR

• Active SONAR



By Application

• Defense

• Civil and commercial



By Geographic

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing focus on improving marine transportation safety as one of the prime reasons driving the sound navigation and ranging (sonar) system market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market covers the following areas:

• Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market sizing.

• Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market forecast.

• Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market industry analysis.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sound navigation and ranging (sonar) system market vendors that include ASELSAN AS, Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Thales Group, thyssenkrupp AG, and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc. Also, the sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

