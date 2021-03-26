ISW Holdings to Take Center Stage at Prestigious ‘Mining Disrupt’ Crypto Conference this Summer in Miami

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – ISW Holdings, Inc. (OTC: ISWH) (“ISW Holdings” or the “Company”), a global brand management holdings company with commercial operations in Telehealth and Cryptocurrency Mining, is excited to announce that the Company will be represented in a keynote speaker slot at the Mining Disrupt conference ( MiningDisrupt.com ) this summer at the Miami Airport Convention Center in Miami, FL, July 20-21, 2021.

As an Elite Sponsor at the event, ISW Holdings will have access to a number of valuable branding amenities, including:

Main exterior of conference building logo on 10x40-foot banner, social media, website, sponsor logo wall, and other marketing material

15-minute keynote

2 panel slots

Up to 10 VIP Lounge passes (registered)

Up to 5 VIP Experience passes (registered)

10x20 End-Cap Booth

Robert Collazo, CEO of Bit5ive, LLC (“Bit5ive”), the Company’s partner in major operations in its Cryptocurrency Mining and Mining Equipment division, will be the primary presenter on behalf of ISW Holdings in its keynote presentation slot.



“Our model is about driving shareholder value in the cryptocurrency space through both our own mining operations and marketing an equipment solution to other firms and projects establishing serious cryptocurrency mining operations,” commented Alonzo Pierce, President and Chairman of ISW Holdings. “Building our brand visibility is essential for the latter objective. And the Mining Disrupt conference is quickly becoming one of the most important events for establishing that presence.”

The Company recently launched its initial POD5IVE Cryptocurrency Mining Pod, a fully self-contained high-PUE mining solution designed, assembled, and installed in partnership with Bit5ive at the Bit5ive 100 MW renewable energy cryptocurrency mining facility in Pennsylvania.

It has since tripled its fleet of mining pods. Each pod is powered by 280 mining rigs and is capable of driving roughly $2.9 million in annualized revenues (at current cryptocurrency price levels).

ISW Holdings continues to build out its own mining capacity, with plans to bring multiple additional pods online this year. However, data from pod mining operations is also being collected for the purpose of marketing the POD5IVE datacenter to other businesses and individuals interested in a self-contained industry-leading cryptocurrency mining solution.

About ISW Holdings

ISW Holdings, Inc. (ISWH), based in Nevada, is a diversified portfolio company comprised of essential business lines that serve consumer product demands. Our expertise lies in strategic brand development, early growth facilitation, as well as brand identity through our proprietary procurement process. Together, with our partners, we seek to provide a structure that meets large scalability demands, as well as anticipated marketplace needs. We are able to meet these needs through a variety of strategic innovative processes. ISWH is creating and managing brands across a spectrum of disruptive industries. It maneuvers its proprietary companies through critical stages of market development, which includes conceptualization, go-to-market strategies, engineering, product integration, and distribution efficiency. The company has also partnered with a well-known software development and consulting company, Bengala Technologies LLC, which is developing significant enhancements in the supply chain management space; and the partnership has a vitally needed patent now pending.

For more information, visit www.iswholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with OTC Markets (www.otcmarkets.com).

