Insights on the Digital Business Support Systems Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Accenture, Amdocs and Bearingpoint Among Others

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Digital Business Support Systems estimated at US$ 3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 7.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the period 2020-2027.
Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.7% CAGR and reach US$ 5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Solutions segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $846.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.3% CAGR
The Digital Business Support Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 846.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 1.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.8% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Digital Business Support Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 35
