At Estimated CAGR of 15.42% over 2020-2026, Shared Mobility Market Set to Grow to USD 238.03 billion by 2026, According to Facts & Factors

New York, NY, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Shared Mobility Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, and Others), By Vehicle (Cars, Two-Wheelers, and Others), and By Business Model (P2P, B2B, and B2C) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026”.

“According to the research report, the global Shared Mobility Market was estimated at USD 99.08 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 238.03 Billion by 2026. The global Shared Mobility Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.42% from 2019 to 2026”.

Shared mobility is the advanced and innovative transportation service that enables the user to borrow or use the vehicles for short-term access. The shared transportation is significantly influenced by the advancements in social networking, the internet, location-based services, and mobile technologies. There are various types of shared mobility that include car sharing, taxi sharing, bike-sharing, ride-sharing, and others. Shared mobility offers a large number of advantages such as reduced congestion, social and environmental benefits, and monetization for the underused resources. Several countries are adopting the shared mobility for achieving their environmental goals.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What were the pre and post-business impacts of COVID-19 on the Shared Mobility Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Shared Mobility Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Shared Mobility Market?

4) What will be the future market of the Shared Mobility Market?

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts, and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets that helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Some of the high-impact rendering drivers for the shared mobility market are increasing traffic congestion and low per capita income in developing countries. Shared mobility provides short-term transportation facilities to the consumers at a lower price. Increased traffic congestion and the growing adoption of shared mobility have influenced several transport and technology companies to sign the shared mobility principle. For example, on February 1, 2018, fifteen leading transport and technology companies of the world have signed shared mobility principle that includes Didi, Keolis, BlaBlaCar, Citymapper, LimeBike, Lyft, Ofo, Ola, Mobike, Motivate, Scoot Networks, Transit, Via, Uber, and Zipcar. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to harmful gas emission is the key factor that can drive the market in the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of shared mobility services can restrict the market growth.

Industry Major Market Players

Uber Technologies Inc.

Cabify

ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (OLA)

Gett Lyft Inc.

Europcar

Grab

Careem

Taxify OÜ

BlaBlaCar

Wingz Inc

Curb Mobility

Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd. (Didi Chuxing)

The Hertz Corporation

Avis Budget Group Inc

The shared mobility market is classified on the basis of service, vehicle, and business model. Based on service segment the shared mobility market is bifurcated into ride-hailing, bike-sharing, ride-sharing, car-sharing, and others. The Ride-hailing segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share in the year 2019. The growth is mainly driven by the increasing participation of automotive players in shared mobility services. For example, on July 17, 2018, BMW has launched “ReachNow arm” which offers car-sharing and ride-hailing services across the USA. By vehicle, the market is divided into cars, two-wheelers, and others. The car segment accounts for the largest revenue share in the year 2019 owing to growing car-sharing, ride-hailing, and rental services by the transport companies. P2P (Peer-to-Peer), B2B, and B2C are the business model segments for the shared mobility market. The P2P segment accounts for significant market share due to the growing utilization of vehicles for rental and leasing services.

The Shared Mobility market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the Shared Mobility industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different segments and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the Shared Mobility industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the Shared Mobility industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The shared mobility market is segmented on the basis of service, vehicle, and business model. The service segment of the shared mobility market is bifurcated into ride-hailing, bike-sharing, ride-sharing, car-sharing, and others. Based on the business model, the shared mobility market is divided into P2P, B2B, and B2C. Car, Two-Wheeler, and Others are the vehicle segment studied in the report.

Geographically, the shared mobility market is studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific dominates the market in the year 2019 owing to the low supply of vehicles as compared to demand. North America and Europe are following the Asia Pacific in terms of revenue share for the shared mobility market due to the large participation of automobile manufacturers and stringent government regulations in the regions. Latin America and MEA are still lacking in the adoption of shared transport services.

Browse the full “Shared Mobility Market by Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, and Others), By Vehicle (Cars, Two-Wheelers, and Others), and By Business Model (P2P, B2B, and B2C) - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020-2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/shared-mobility-market-by-service-ride-hailing-bike-1240

The report segments of the global shared mobility market as follows:

Shared Mobility Market: Service Segment Analysis

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

Shared Mobility Market: Vehicle Segment Analysis

Car

Two-Wheeler

Others

Shared Mobility Market: Business Model Segment Analysis

P2P

B2B

B2C

Key Recommendations from Analysts

As per our analysts, the Shared Mobility market revenue was around USD 99.08 billion in 2019.

North America and Europe are other majority shareholders in the shared mobility market after the Asia Pacific. The regions have accounted for significant automobile manufacturers' contribution towards shared transportation services. For instance, on July 17, 2018, BMW has launched “ReachNow arm” which offers car-sharing and ride-hailing services across the USA. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technologies in cars and other vehicles is expected to prominently accelerate the North America market. For example, Zipcar has used Zipcard technology for automatically unlocking the door and accessing the vehicle.

The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue for the year 2019. The growth is mainly driven by the large population along with the significant presence of developing nations in the region. China and India account for high growth potential for the shared mobility services owing to the developing transportation infrastructure and a growing number of vehicle ownership.

Uber Technologies Inc., Cabify, ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd, The Hertz Corporation, and Avis Budget Group Inc. are amongst the key players to watch in the global shared mobility marketplace.

