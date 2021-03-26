Global Water and Gas Valves Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alfa Laval, Crane and Emerson Electric Among Others

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Water and Gas Valves Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the water and gas valves market and it is poised to grow by $7.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on water and gas valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of oil terminals and increasing investments in water and wastewater treatment plants.

The water and gas valves market analysis include end-user segment and type segment, geographical landscapes. This study identifies the environmental regulations as one of the prime reasons driving the water and gas valves market growth during the next few years.



The report on water and gas valves market covers the following areas:

Water and gas valves market sizing

Water and gas valves market forecast

Water and gas valves market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water and gas valves market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Crane Co., Curtiss-Wright Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corp., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., The Weir Group Plc, and Watts Water Technologies Inc. Also, the water and gas valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Oil and gas industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Water and wastewater treatment industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Quarter-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Multi-turn valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Control valves - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alfa Laval AB

Crane Co.

Curtiss-Wright Corp.

Emerson Electric Co.

Flowserve Corp.

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Rotork Plc

Schlumberger Ltd.

The Weir Group Plc

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

