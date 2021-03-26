$17 Billion Global Product Information Management Market (2020 to 2026) - by Component, Deployment Type, Organization size, End-user, and Region

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Product Information Management Market By Component, By Deployment Type, By Organization size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market size is expected to reach $17 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period. A system that helps firms to store all the important technological and promotional information about a software product is termed as Product information management (PIM). The data is safely stored and integrated with the help of product information management.



Using PIM, it becomes easier to facilitate the global identification, coordination, and networking of the software product information. The system also helps in the making and management of central database systems. PIM system makes it possible for extract data about any product without settling on the compliance requirements and quality of data. The system helps in reducing the time to market for the latest launched products. PIM also facilitates the processes for validating, generating, and broadcasting the end-user product content.



The increasing demand for centralized systems is driving the global product information management market. Centralized data storage allows firms to manage and organize all the product-related data in a more superior and effective way. PIM systems offer safe and secure access to all the stored information in the centralized database. Any user can access any kind of information after the completion of all the needed verification of security standards. The development of new business zones in the companies and the rising demand for data quality and operational efficiency are among the factors which will boost the growth of the market.



By Organization Size



Based on Organization size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises. The large enterprise segment is expected to witness the highest market share over the forecast period. There is increasing adoption of PIM solutions and services in large enterprises, and this trend is estimated to sustain over the forecast years. These systems provide a centralized system in order to manage product information across the industries. Thus, large enterprises are massively investing in advanced technologies to grow their overall efficiency and productivity.



By Component



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Solution and Services. Solution segment is further bifurcated across Multi Domain and Single Domain. The primary objective of product information management is to safely store all the product information, in order to easily obtain, retrieve, assess and utilize the information. These processes can consume a lot of time and cause inconvenience in the absence of a product information management system. PIM is beneficial in offering secure and safe access to the information that is available in the centralized system.



By Deployment Type



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. In recent years, there has been an increasing demand for Software-as-a-service (SaaS) versions of business functions. Cloud based PIM is gaining popularity among companies that favor smooth deployment and collaboration, the ability to scale, and affordability.



By End User



Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Goods & Retail, BFSI, Telecom & IT, Manufacturing, Transportation & logistics, Media & Entertainment and Others. The Media and Entertainment segment will witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Due to the pandemic situation, majority of people are staying at home, the use of media and entertainment has expanded tremendously. In addition, PIM provides high scalability, visibility, and service optimization which helps in coping with the challenges that arise because of the unexpected rise in the demand in the media and entertainment industry.



By Region



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The market of PIM in Asia-Pacific is estimated to propel at a higher growth rate over the forecast period. The progressive trade agreements across the countries, intrinsic strength, and the reviving global demand are boosting the PIM market in the region. This growth can be observed because of the rising adoption of the latest cloud-based PIM solutions, services, and platforms by emerging countries of the region.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches and Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAP SE are the forerunners in the Product Information Management (PIM) Market. Companies such as Stibo Systems, Inc., Akeneo SAS, inRiver AB, Salsify, Inc., and Syndigo, LLC are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Informatica, LLC, Salsify, Inc., Syndigo, LLC, inRiver AB, Akeneo SAS, Plytix Limited, and Stibo Systems, Inc. (The Stibo Group).



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market, by Organization size

1.4.4 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market, by End User

1.4.5 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2017, Sep - 2020, Sep) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Component

4.1 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Solution Type

4.2.1 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Multi Domain Market by Region

4.2.2 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Single Domain Market by Region

4.3 Global Product Information Management (PIM) Services Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Deployment Type

5.1 Global On-premise Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

5.2 Global Cloud Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Organization size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by End User

7.1 Global Consumer Goods & Retail Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.2 Global BFSI Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.3 Global Telecom & IT Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.4 Global Manufacturing Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.5 Global Transportation & logistics Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.6 Global Media & Entertainment Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

7.7 Global Others Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Product Information Management (PIM) Market by Region

8.1 North America Product Information Management (PIM) Market

8.2 Europe Product Information Management (PIM) Market

8.3 Asia Pacific Product Information Management (PIM) Market

8.4 LAMEA Product Information Management (PIM) Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 IBM Corporation

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.1.6 SWOT Analysis

9.2 SAP SE

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Research & Development Expense

9.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.2.6 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.3.4 Research & Development Expense

9.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.3.6 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Informatica, LLC

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5 Salsify, Inc.

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.5.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.6 Syndigo, LLC

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7 inRiver AB

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.7.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.7.2.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8 Akeneo SAS

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.8.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.8.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.9 Plytix Limited

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.10. Stibo Systems, Inc. (The Stibo Group)

9.10.1 Company Overview

9.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.10.2.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

