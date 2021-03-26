ESE Entertainment Signs JBL for Sponsorship of Motorsports and Esports Event, FIA Rally Star

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) (the “Company” or “ESE”) is pleased to announce that it has signed the high-end audio equipment manufacturer, JBL, for a sponsorship of the Polish edition of the FIA Rally Star, an esports and motorsports event organized by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) in cooperation with the Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (PZMot) and ESE Entertainment Inc.



ESE is responsible for the esports and sports media relations and the marketing of the event in cooperation with Polish Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

FIA Rally Star is organized in 50 countries and its goal is to discover promising World Rally Championship drivers. This innovative project combines both esports and motorsports. There are two ways to qualify for the final. The first is for participants to compete online in the WRC 9 game using a racing simulator (esports). The second way is to participate in a real-world car slalom on a track (motorsports).

The best national participants will qualify to the Continental Final, where judges will determine the winner of a placement in the training season. Additionally, the best female driver will qualify for the Women’s Final. The 7 winners of the Continental Final and Women's Final are given the opportunity to take part in a comprehensive programme organized by the FIA, consisting of coaching and training for all crews participating in a minimum of six rallies. Drivers will be evaluated on their progress and individual performances to select the most promising 4 candidates, including at least one female driver, who will participate in the FIA Junior WRC programme the following season. The final will consist mostly of motorsport training in the real world.

JBL is an American company that manufactures high-end audio equipment, including loud speakers and headphones. JBL is owned by Harman International Industries, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. JBL’s equipment is used in many theaters around the world - including Dolby Theater that hosts the Academy Award Ceremony. JBL was responsible for the public address system (PA system) during the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic Games.

The FIA is an association established in 1904 to represent the interests of motoring organizations and motor car users. Its most prominent role is in the licensing and sanctioning of Formula One, World Rally Championship, World Endurance Championship, World Touring Car Cup, World Rallycross Championship, Formula E and various other forms of racing. The International Olympic Committee provisionally recognized the federation in 2011 and granted full recognition in 2013.

“ESE believes that sim racing is one of the most exciting fields of esports. Our newly established brand Virtual Pit Stop is focused on developing innovative esports productions like FIA Rally Star while involving global brands like JBL. After successful collaborations with Porsche, KIA and Orlen we are delighted to involve a renowned brand like JBL in a major international production.” comments Michał Mango, ESE Head of Strategy.

“For us, esports is a fairly new area in our business. We have recently introduced JBL Quantum - headphones and speakers dedicated to gamers. We have decided to support the FIA Rally Star event since it merges the world of sports and esports in a unique way.” says Magdalena Michulec, JBL representative.

About ESE

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming, particularly on esports. ESE consists of multiple assets and world-class operators in the gaming and esports industries. Capabilities include physical infrastructure, broadcasting, global distribution for gaming and esports-related content, advertising, sponsorship support, and a growing esports team franchise, K1CK Esports. ESE is focused on bridging Europe, Asia and North America. | www.ese.gg

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the success of FIA Rally Star, and the popularity of sim racing. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Among other things, there can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed or that the anticipated benefits from the Transaction will be achieved. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

