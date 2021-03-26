Global Internet of Things Market (2020 to 2025) - by Platform, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet of Things Market, By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management), By Component (Hardware, Services and Software), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Internet of Things Market was valued USD168.65 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 19% to reach USD480.39 billion by 2025. The Global Internet of Things Market is driven by emergence of advanced data analytics technology, surge in adoption of cloud computing and increased prevalence of connected devices for user-friendly interface. Also, the higher disposable income of the middle-class families and upgraded living standard is creating opportunities, which is driving the Global Internet of Things Market through 2025.
Real-time analytics integrated with the devices enhancing consumer experience by providing data and improving overall performance of the device is expected to fuel the Global Internet of Things Market throughout the forecast period. Nowadays, end-user industries are leveraging power of internet of things to improve internal efficiency and better time management, thereby, fueling the growth of the market.
The Global Internet of Things Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company, and region. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region in the Global Internet of Things Market, owing to increasing population, rising internet penetration, growing economy, expanding smartphone user base, etc. Growing technological advancements are further anticipated to drive demand for connected devices, along with the supporting services.
The major players operating in the Global Internet of Things Market are International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAP SE, Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive Go-to-Market strategies include mergers & acquisitions, research collaborations and new product developments to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.
Objective of the Study:
- To analyse and forecast the market size of internet of things market, in terms of value.
- To classify and forecast the Global Internet of Things Market platform, component, application, company, and region.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Internet of Things Market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Internet of Things Market.
- To conduct the pricing analysis for internet of things market.
- To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Internet of Things Market.
Report Scope:
In this report, the Global Internet of Things Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Global Internet of Things Market, By Platform:
- Network Management
- Application Management
- Device Management
Global Internet of Things Market, By Component:
- Hardware
- Services
- Software
Global Internet of Things Market, By Application:
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Mobility & Transportation
- Building & Home Automation
- Connected Logistics
- Smart Retail
- Others
Global Internet of Things Market, by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- North America
- United States
- Mexico
- Canada
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
