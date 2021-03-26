Global Internet of Things Market (2020 to 2025) - by Platform, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Internet of Things Market, By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management), By Component (Hardware, Services and Software), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Internet of Things Market was valued USD168.65 billion in 2019 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of over 19% to reach USD480.39 billion by 2025. The Global Internet of Things Market is driven by emergence of advanced data analytics technology, surge in adoption of cloud computing and increased prevalence of connected devices for user-friendly interface. Also, the higher disposable income of the middle-class families and upgraded living standard is creating opportunities, which is driving the Global Internet of Things Market through 2025.



Real-time analytics integrated with the devices enhancing consumer experience by providing data and improving overall performance of the device is expected to fuel the Global Internet of Things Market throughout the forecast period. Nowadays, end-user industries are leveraging power of internet of things to improve internal efficiency and better time management, thereby, fueling the growth of the market.



The Global Internet of Things Market is segmented based on platform, component, application, company, and region. Regionally, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region in the Global Internet of Things Market, owing to increasing population, rising internet penetration, growing economy, expanding smartphone user base, etc. Growing technological advancements are further anticipated to drive demand for connected devices, along with the supporting services.



The major players operating in the Global Internet of Things Market are International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., SAP SE, Alphabet Inc., Oracle Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, and others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive Go-to-Market strategies include mergers & acquisitions, research collaborations and new product developments to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of internet of things market, in terms of value.

To classify and forecast the Global Internet of Things Market platform, component, application, company, and region.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Internet of Things Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Internet of Things Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for internet of things market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Internet of Things Market.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Internet of Things Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Internet of Things Market, By Platform:

Network Management

Application Management

Device Management

Global Internet of Things Market, By Component:

Hardware

Services

Software

Global Internet of Things Market, By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Smart Mobility & Transportation

Building & Home Automation

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Others

Global Internet of Things Market, by Region:

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Internet of Things Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. By IoT Adoption Readiness

5.2. By Location of Processing IoT Data

5.3. By Reasons Business are Adopting IoT

5.4. By Key IoT Related Challenges Faced



6. Global Internet of Things Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Platform (Network Management, Application Management and Device Management)

6.2.2. By Component (Hardware, Services and Software)

6.2.2.1. Services (Professional Services & Managed Services)

6.2.2.2. Hardware (Device & Gateways)

6.2.2.3. Software (Real Time Streaming Analytics, Security, Data Management, Remote Monitoring, and Network Bandwidth Management)

6.2.3. By Application (Consumer Electronics, Smart Mobility & Transportation, Building & Home Automation, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, and Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company (2019)

6.3. Product Market Map

7. North America Internet of Things Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

8. Europe Internet of Things Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. Asia-Pacific Internet of Things Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

10. Middle East and Africa Internet of Things Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11. South America Internet of Things Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. South America: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competition Outlook

14.2. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

14.2.1. International Business Machines Corporation

14.2.2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.2.3. Microsoft Corporation

14.2.4. Amazon Web Services

14.2.5. Intel Corporation

14.2.6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

14.2.7. SAP SE

14.2.8. Alphabet Inc.

14.2.9. Oracle Corporation

14.2.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lgwwjh