Global Dental Cement Market (2021 to 2028) - Growing Demand for Cosmetic Procedures Presents Opportunities

This research report estimates the global dental cement market to proliferate with a CAGR of 5.46% over the projected phase from 2021 to 2028.



With increased attention towards health and appearance, people are increasingly opting for corrective dental procedures. This is one of the major factors boosting the market growth. Also, a number of people face the problem of cavities, which is contributing to this growth. On the flip side, the treatment procedures for dental diseases are costly, which is deterring numerous people from seeking treatment. Moreover, cases of dental implant failures have been reported, which may have a negative impact on the market growth. However, the growth in cosmetic procedures presents some opportunities for the growth of the dental cement market. This is because the material is used in varied dental procedures.



REGIONAL OUTLOOK



The global market for dental cement spans across the regions of the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, North America, and Latin America.



North America is the largest market in the world, and is expected to continue its dominant position. And the US is the largest market in the region. The growth in this market can be attributed to the growing incidences of dental diseases, the rising awareness of the importance of oral healthcare, and the surging demand for advanced dental procedures. Tooth decay and cavities are among the most common oral health problems in the world, and are highly prevalent in the country, especially among children. The incidence of dental disorders is expected to rise even more in the coming years. This, in turn, has led to an increase in the demand for dental cement. The growing demand will majorly benefit the market growth in the coming years.



COMPETITIVE OUTLOOK



Few of the prime players in the dental cement market are FGM Dental Products, DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutischefabrik GmbH, GC India Dental, Bisco Inc, Shofu Inc, Dentsply Sirona, SDI Limited, Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd, Ivoclar Vivadent, Envista Holdings Corporation,3M Company, and Kerr Corporation.



3M Company is a globally-renowned company engaged in manufacturing and marketing a broad range of innovative products, including dental and orthodontic products. The company distributes its products directly to users and through several wholesalers, retailers, dealers, distributors, and jobbers. The company operates in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the Asia-Pacific. It has a strong brand name. 3M also has excellent research and development (R&D) capabilities. The company's revenue stream is diversified in terms of business lines and geographies. It operates 80 manufacturing facilities in the United States, and 125 manufacturing and converting facilities in 37 countries outside of the country.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Dental Cement Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Cement Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Asia-Pacific is the Most Favorable Regional Market

2.2.2. Glass Ionomer is Anticipated to Grow at the Highest CAGR

2.2.3. Advancements in Restorative Dentistry

2.2.4. Demand for Dental Procedures in Japan

2.2.5. Growth in Awareness for Oral Care

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Launches

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Burden of Dental Procedures

2.7.2. Rise in Cases of Dental Cavities

2.8. Market Restraints

2.8.1. High Cost Levied on Dental Procedures

2.8.2. Rise in Dental Implant Failures

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Growing Demand for Cosmetic Procedures



3. Global Dental Cement Market Outlook - by Product

3.1. Temporary Cement

3.2. Permanent Cement



4. Global Dental Cement Market Outlook - by Material

4.1. Glass Ionomer

4.2. Zinc Oxide Eugenol

4.3. Zinc Phosphate

4.4. Polycarboxylate

4.5. Composite Resin

4.6. Other Materials



5. Global Dental Cement Market Outlook - by Industry Vertical

5.1. Hospitals

5.2. Dental Clinics

5.3. Other End-Users



6. Global Dental Cement Market - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Product

6.1.2. Market by Material

6.1.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Product

6.2.2. Market by Material

6.2.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Product

6.3.2. Market by Material

6.3.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Product

6.4.2. Market by Material

6.4.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Product

6.5.2. Market by Material

6.5.3. Market by Industry Vertical

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Turkey

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. 3M Company

7.2. Bisco Inc

7.3. Dentsply Sirona

7.4. DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutischefabrik GmbH

7.5. Envista Holdings Corporation

7.6. FGM Dental Products

7.7. GC India Dental

7.8. Ivoclar Vivadent

7.9. Kerr Corporation

7.10. Prime Dental Products Pvt Ltd

7.11. Shofu Inc

7.12. SDI Limited



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology



