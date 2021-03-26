ASHTON WOODS USA L.L.C. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL

Alpharetta, GA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Woods USA L.L.C. (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Quarterly Report for the quarter ended February 28, 2021 (the “Quarterly Report”) will be posted on the Company's website on or before Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT for the purpose of discussing the Quarterly Report and the Company’s operating results for the quarter ended February 28, 2021.



Please use the following call-in number if you plan to dial in to our quarterly investor conference call:

Call-in Number: (877) 613-8343

Conference ID: 4934478