NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2021

Notice is hereby given of the Annual General Meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S to be held on Monday, 26 April 2021 at 3 pm.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the board of directors has decided to hold the annual general meeting as a completely electronic general meeting without the possibility of physical attendance in accordance with Section 1 of the Danish Executive Order no. 2240 of 29 December 2020.

The notice, including the agenda and the full text of the proposed resolutions is attached.

