Artist Jonas Quant Launches Sweden’s First NFT: the DreamFNG

STOCKHOLM, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - Swedish artist and producer Jonas Quant today announced the launch of his first NFT, DreamFNG (www.dreamfng.com), an original digital work that combines contemporary art and music. The project is supported by music industry pioneer Joel Borg and crowdfunding entrepreneur Daniel Daboczy along with the blockchain specialist group Technicorum Group and the DeFi-NFT hybrid project KingSwap.

The DreamFNG artwork auction starts on Friday the 26th of March, 2021,and will remain open for 48 hours. The NFT will be sold to the highest bidder who will gain access to doors within DreamFNG’s virtual world that only unlocks for a select group of people.

“DreamFNG defies the expectations of traditional art. It doesn’t have defined start, end, or scope,” said Jonas Quant. “I look forward to sharing my vision of DreamFNG with the winner of this NFT auction.”

“As NFTs surge in popularity, they’re creating a new way for artists to showcase their work and for consumers to get involved like never before,” said crowdfunding entrepreneur Daniel Daboczy, CEO of Technicorum Group. “We are pleased to support Quant’s innovative DreamFNG launch and will continue to provide new ways for people to explore and collect NFTs through KingSwap and other platforms.”

KingSwap combines the best of DeFi and NFTs to deliver a high-yield liquidity platform that offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards.

To learn more about DreamFNG, please join the project’s Telegram group.

ABOUT JONAS QUANT

Jonas Quant is an award-winning artist who has worked with artists including No Doubt, Leona Lewis, Agnes, Håkan Hellström and Kylie Minogue. He co-wrote and produced Hurts debut album Happiness, which debuted at #4 on the UK Albums chart and was the fastest-selling debut album of 2010 by a band in the UK. Quant is also a 3D visual designer and has helped create several music videos.

ABOUT TECHNICORUM GROUP

Technicorum Group comprises of subsidiaries, a few which are regulated, specializing in various verticals in the Digital Assets space, with a one-stop-shop capability to launch, incubate and bring to the global market any blockchain, digital asset, fintech, NFT, DeFi etc project, and is primarily responsible for the KingSwap project, with references of over 100 ICO’s worked on in the past 3 years through its subsidiaries.

ABOUT KINGSWAP

KingSwap (https://www.kingswap.io/) is a DeFi project based out of Singapore. KingSwap’s high-yield liquidity platform offers extensive staking rewards, digital collectibles, and fiat conversions. An evolution of Uniswap, KingSwap provides user-friendly features that provide real-time benefits in terms of price curves and contributor rewards.





Websites: kingswap.io — kingswap.exchange — kingswap.shop — kingswap.club



