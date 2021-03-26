Worldwide Dishwasher Industry to 2026 - Players Include Haier Group, Electrolux and LG Electronics Among Others

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type (Freestanding dishwashers, Built-in dishwashers), By Application (Industrial Dishwasher Vs Residential Dishwasher), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialist Stores, Others), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dishwasher Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR until 2026 owing to robustness and low maintenance characteristic of dishwasher and increasing expenditure on home appliances. Further, the increasing demand for energy efficient home appliances and popularity of modular kitchens owing to space constraints are expected to propel the demand for dishwasher over the next five years.



A dishwasher is a kitchen appliance that performs the function of cleaning cutlery and dishware. It functions by praying hot water at the dish for removing the soiling. Increasing working class population, especially women is a major factor leading to the growing demand for dishwashers around the world.



The Global Dishwasher Market is segmented into product type, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into the freestanding dishwashers and built-in dishwashers. The built-in dishwasher holds dominance in the global market as it can fit in really compact places. The growing adoption of dishwashers for residential use is also propelling the demand for built-in dishwashers.



Regionally, North America is the largest market for dishwashers owing to its high per capita income and urbanization. The region is expected to maintain its position throughout the market during the forecast period as well. However, Asia-Pacific is also evolving as a fastest growing consumer market for dishwashers owing to the growing influence of western lifestyle.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Dishwasher Market are Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Aga Rangemaster Group, LG Electronics Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Fagor Electrodomesticos, Samsung Group and Asko Appliances AB. The market is highly fragmented and the leading market players are focusing on strong distribution network to increase their share in the market.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Dishwasher Market, in terms of value & volume.

To define, classify and forecast the Global Dishwasher Market on the basis of product type, application, distribution channel and regional distribution.

To scrutinize the detailed market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms of value, on the basis of region by segmenting the Global Dishwasher Market into five regions, namely, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA.

To identify tailwinds and headwinds for the Global Dishwasher Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, supply contracts, and mergers & acquisitions in the Global Dishwasher Market.

To evaluate competitor pricing, average market selling prices and trends in the Global Dishwasher Market.

To strategically profile the leading players, which are involved in the supply of dishwasher globally.

Report Scope:



In this report, the Global Dishwasher Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Global Dishwasher Market, By Product Type:

Freestanding dishwashers

Built-in dishwashers

Global Dishwasher Market, By Application:

Industrial Dishwasher

Residential Dishwasher

Global Dishwasher Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Specialist Stores

Monobrand Stores

Online

Others

Global Dishwasher Market, By Geography:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Dishwasher Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Brand Awareness



6. Global Dishwasher Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Freestanding Dishwasher, Built-In Dishwasher)

6.2.2. By Application (Industrial Dishwasher Vs Residential Dishwasher)

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialist Stores, Monobrand Stores, Online & Others)

6.2.4. By Region (North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index (By Product Type, By Point of Sale and By Region)

7. Asia-Pacific Dishwasher Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

8. North America Dishwasher Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

9. South America Dishwasher Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

10. Europe Dishwasher Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

11. MEA Dishwasher Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers/Opportunities

12.2. Challenges/Pitfalls



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Haier Group Corporation

14.2. Electrolux AB

14.3. Aga Rangemaster Group

14.4. LG Electronics Inc.

14.5. Whirlpool Corporation

14.6. Robert Bosch GmbH

14.7. Fagor Electrodomesticos

14.8. Samsung Group

14.9. Asko Appliances AB



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



