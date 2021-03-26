Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2021

| Source: Realkredit Danmark A/S Realkredit Danmark A/S

København Ø, DENMARK

To
NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S

 Executive Board
Lersø Parkalle 100
DK-2100 København Ø
www.rd.dk

 

Telephone +45 7012 5300



26 March 2021
 


Company announcement number 28/2021

Fixing of coupon rate effective from 1 April 2021


With effect from 1 April 2021, the coupon rate of the following bonds financing RD Euribor3®, RD Stibor3®, RD Stibor3® Green, RD Nibor3®, RD Cibor6®, FlexGaranti® and RenteDyk® will be adjusted.

Please find the data in the attached file.


The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Phone +45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments


Attachments
Nr. 28_Fastsaettelse af kuponrente pr. 01.04.2021_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr. 28-2021_uk