Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Markets 2021-2026 by Product Type, Technology, Application and End-User, Competitive Landscape

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report is broad and covers various types of products available in the nuclear imaging equipment market and potential application sectors across various industries. The nuclear imaging equipment market is broken down into product types such as SPECT scanners, hybrid PET and planar scintigraphy.
Revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2026 are given for each product type, technology, application and end-user group, with estimated values derived from the revenues of manufacturers' total revenues.
Due to the prevalence of chronic diseases, the growing geriatric population and the rising number of road accidents, a stronger demand for better imaging has emerged. Chronic diseases such as cancer, strokes, neurodegenerative diseases, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), cardiovascular diseases and others require the imaging of body parts for proper diagnosis.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the major diseases that lead to the most NCD (noncommunicable diseases) deaths are cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes,which collectively account for more than 80% of all premature NCD deaths. NCDs claim 40 million lives each year and account for approximately 70% of global deaths.
Such high instances of chronic diseases require improved and advanced imaging technologies such as SPECT, PET and planar scintigraphy. Factors such as the prevalence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population, coupled with an increasing demand for PET, SPECT and planar scintigraphy nuclear imaging equipment, are also providing traction to the global market for nuclear imaging equipment.
Imaging technologies are used across various end users including hospitals, diagnostic centers and research centers. In hospitals, nuclear imaging instruments are used for imaging body parts in cases of chronic diseases. In diagnostic centers, nuclear imaging instruments are widely adopted for diagnosing a particular body part or the whole body. In research centers, imaging instruments are used for molecular imaging for drug discovery purposes.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market for nuclear imaging equipment. It explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global market for nuclear imaging equipment and current trends within the industry. An analysis of the regulatory scenario that governs the nuclear imaging equipment industry is also included in the scope of this report.
