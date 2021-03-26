$475.6 Million Worldwide Work Order Management Systems Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Dublin, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Work Order Management Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Work Order Management Systems estimated at US$ 475.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 895.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$ 544 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $128.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Work Order Management Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 128.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 187.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



