Test For Take-off!

Piarco Trinidad, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, W.I. March 26, 2021 – Caribbean Airlines is keeping abreast of innovations and services to facilitate a safe travel environment for its customers. Now, persons traveling with the airline have the added convenience of booking and paying for COVID-19 tests via the airline’s website, up to (7) seven days in advance but no less than (48) forty-eight hours prior to their flight departure date.

In partnership with Ink Aviation, the airline can facilitate COVID-19 test bookings for its customers, using a new integrated Passenger Covid-19 Test Booking Portal. The portal makes booking appointments and paying for tests easy and convenient.

The platform integrates with multiple stakeholders, including medical establishments, airlines, airports and governments, to securely validate and share passenger health credentials, such as test results and vaccines. This enables the passenger journey to be simple, fast and safe, with all steps connected together.

Caribbean Airlines Chief Operations Officer, Steve Azevedo noted: “This is a major step for Caribbean Airlines to support countries to safely reopen their borders while preventing the importation of COVID-19 cases. The platform is compatible with all digital and paper COVID-19 test certificates including results from RT-PCR, LAMP and Antigen tests.

Mr. Azevdo continued: “The innovative solution allows passengers to verify their health credentials using several identification options. And it works seamlessly with any departure control system (DCS), immigration systems and all self-sovereign digital health passports. In addition, an inbuilt declaration form digitizes and unifies the travel details submitted by the passenger with advanced passenger information (APIS)”.

Using the Passenger COVID-19 Test Booking portal caribbeanairlines.health.ink customers can input their booking reference code, and a list of approved testing labs along with available appointment dates and times will appear for selection.

The link will only display approved testing labs in the country from which the customer’s flight originates. Payment is required immediately after securing the appointment with the selected lab. The cost of the test will vary based on the country and lab facilitating the test.

Customers are advised to choose appointment dates that align with the specific entry protocols for the destination to which they are travelling. For example, some countries require that PCR tests be done within 72 hours of travel, while others accept PCR tests done within 7 days of travel.

Passengers may verify the specific entry requirements and other important travel information for their intended destination using the Caribbean Airlines Sherpa Tool at https://travelguidelines.caribbean-airlines.com/

Additionally, upon completion of their test appointment, customers will be invited to download the Ink Mobile App (Tento Wallet) via the Apple App or Google Play Store.

This app will act as a digital health passport, providing a touchless experience, where the labs can securely upload customer’s test results, which can be presented at the airport when checking-in. Caribbean Airlines will verify the results via the QR code from the Ink Mobile App downloaded on their smartphone.

Caribbean Airlines continues to work with stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for its customers and employees.

