The 7 Best Dissertation Writing Services in the U.S.

SEATTLE, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dissertation writing services are becoming more and more popular amidst the rise of online learning. A recent study conducted by Stressays revealed that the popularity of such services increased by 20% in 2021, compared to the same period of time in 2020.



The most common reasons why Ph.D. students seek dissertation writing help were: lack of assistance from dissertation supervisor, coping with dissertation stress, and poor motivation.

Due to the rising demand, more and more companies continue to emerge. Stressays scoured the internet, collected more than 500 student reviews, and ranked seven of the most popular Ph.D. dissertation writing services in 2021. These sites were evaluated based on the quality of dissertations they write, their pricing, customer support, and the expertise of writers — all of which are important to get your money’s worth.

Below, you will find seven dissertation writing service reviews that will help you make up your mind about which company to choose in case you need any help with your thesis or dissertation.

1. PaperHelp — Most Popular, Best Option

According to numerous reviews from graduate students, PaperHelp is the best dissertation writing service you can find online. It has been around for over ten years and has long grown to be the go-to website for students of all academic levels.

The website is very user-friendly, making navigation very easy and stress-free. From the first page, you are greeted with a calculator that enables you to calculate the price of your order. Prices vary depending on the academic level, type of paper, number of pages, and the deadline you decide on, dissertation writing help starts at $20 per page.

They also take their recruiting process very seriously. Every single dissertation writer has to go through a series of rigorous tests before getting accepted. They recruit degreed writers including those with masters or Ph.D. in different fields of study. You can decide to choose a basic writer with three years of experience, an advanced writer, or a top writer with the highest ratings.

Unlike most websites, PaperHelp offers a money back guarantee and plagiarism-free report, ensuring that every piece of work is original.

Pros

Money-back guarantee

Assistance at any stage of your dissertation

Team of 482 Ph.D. specialists

Plagiarism free

Affordable rates

Expert writers

Fast response rate



Cons

Plagiarism report costs extra.

Extra fees on assigning top and advanced writers.

2. JustDoMyEssay

JustDoMyEssay is a top-rated thesis writing service that you can always rely on. Writers are handpicked from top-tier academic colleges and universities. The website permits only academically-proven and highly experienced writers to join the fold. By hiring a dissertation writer on JustDoMyEssay, you get yourself a chance to work with a knowledgeable person who is directly qualified in your field of study.



Although there isn’t a price calculator available, the platform’s pricing structure is based on the paper’s complexity, the writer's preference, and the deadline chosen. Rates start from $17 for a single page. You can request assistance for a full dissertation document or just individual chapters.

Pros

Money-back policy

High academic standards

Security, confidentiality, and discretion

Strict plagiarism-free report

Original content

Active support system

Cons

Bad pricing option

Small discounts

Extra charge on advanced writers

Only one free revision

3. SpeedyPaper

SpeedyPaper is a strong competitor amongst other PhD writing services. They have a reputation for providing a customer-centric approach to their work. This means the writers are not trying to make a quick buck off you, rather they listen to your needs and tailor their work to suit your requirements.



SpeedyPaper services spread across various academic disciplines, including dissertations, theses, assignments, resumes, business plans, and a lot more.

You have the option of choosing pro writers with more experience and skills than the average writers available. The rates for writing a dissertation start at $14 for a single page. The turnover time for papers is fast, as well as their customer support system.

Pros

On-time delivery



Quality Papers

Plagiarism report

Money-back guarantee

Unlimited number of revisions available

Cons

Small discounts

Extra charges for a plagiarism report.

Extra charge for picking top writers of your preference.

4. EssayPro

Armed with an army of professional academic and business writers, EssayPro is easily one of the most popular dissertation services available. The platform offers rewriting, proofreading, editing services in various fields of study. Writers are sectioned based on fields of expertise, with short bios and ratings, enabling you to make better-informed choices.



EssayPro rates are very affordable, dissertation assistance rates start from $12 for a single page. For every extra page, there is a 5% discount rate, up to 7 pages for a 30% discount, making the overall order a fair price for the quality of work.

EssayPro provides dissertation writing help across a multitude of different subjects and disciplines (law, economics, ethics, philosophy, political theory and sciences). The writers are friendly and fast on delivery, with fast turnaround time as quick as a 6-hour time frame. The customer response rate is equally as satisfying. They offer a free plagiarism report as well as an unlimited number of revisions.

Pros

Plagiarism-free report

Unlimited number of revisions

100% Money-back guarantee

Flexible discount system

Quick turnaround

27/4 Customer Support

Cons

Increased rate due to bidding method

Unsmooth payment interface.

5. GradeMiners

Grademiners is one of the oldest dissertation writing platforms on the internet. Their service span across diverse subject areas delivering quality on both simple and complex papers. Projects aren’t confined to only essays and school work. Their capabilities stretch to accommodate business writing services as well. Projects such as math problems, movie reviews, PowerPoint presentations, lab reports, resume writing, along with a long list of other paper types are available as well.



Expert writers are recruited from various distinguished universities to join the fold. The strict assurance policy is one of the most compelling aspects of the platform. Once you place an order, your brief is matched with a writer best suited to handle your project based on their qualifications. This makes the quality of work even more refined than average. Also, the editors and proofreaders on the team ensure that all your instructions are met and the paper meets expectations.

Pricing starts from $11 per page but varies due to your specifications. The price calculator available will help you estimate the price of your paper.

Pros

Money-back guarantee

Timely delivery

Original writing and high quality of work

Fast turnaround

Skillful in tackling complex projects.

$15 discount for first-time orders.

2 weeks free revisions request.



Cons

Extra fees for premium and top writers

Extra $14 for plagiarism-free report

6. WiseEssays

Founded in 2015, WiseEssays has been providing dissertation help and assisting Ph.D. students in academic research, editing, proofreading, and writing dissertations from scratch in different subject areas. They have degreed writers who are skilled in specific disciplines.



The platform offers free revisions as long it is within 10 days before the delivery date. In case you are not satisfied with the service, they offer a money-back guarantee, removing the factor of risk on your part.

The rates are a little higher than average, with a starting price of $22 per page for a 14-day deadline. As usual, rates vary depending on an academic level, the complexity of the paper, the number of pages, and turnover time.

Although WiseEssays offers original writing and quality content, their customer support can be a pain in the neck. There isn’t any provision for a live chat for a quick response.

Pros

Original Writing

Money-back guarantee

Free revisions



Cons

Pricey rates

Extra charges for a plagiarism report and abstract page.

Inadequate customer support



7. 99Papers

99Papers has gained an exceptional reputation over the years as one of the platforms that stand out from the competition. The company works with thousands of professional freelance writers and editors with academic backgrounds and years of expertise to deliver original and superior work that rises above mediocre content that is easily found all over the internet. Writers are recruited from top U.K. and U.S. universities as well as ESL writers that possess a perfect command of the English language.

Pricing rates are fair. A one page of a PhD dissertation costs $26. Prices vary depending on certain requirements. You can request a paper in a 3-hour time frame, although that would cost a lot more than having it done by a day or a week.

There’s a twist to this platform. Some of the premium features offered by other writing platforms are free, such as a free bibliography page. They also offer an unlimited number of revisions in a 10-day time frame. The exceptional quality of service has resonated with users over the years evidenced by the positive reviews of satisfied customers.

Pros

Plagiarism-free check

Money-back guarantee

Fast response rate and competent feedback structure



Cons

Extra fees for top and ESL writers selection

First-timer discount unavailable

Extra $9 for plagiarism-free report



Given the list of the various thesis writing services to choose from, you might still be undecided. Finding a platform you can readily trust and invest in can be hard. So before you go ahead to choose from the list, know where your priorities lie. There’s no disputing how important these companies are to both graduate and undergraduate students and professionals who sometimes require extra assistance to keep up with tight schedules. These companies usually offer a wide range of services, including academic papers that cut across a vast number of fields, and business writing as well.

Generally, choosing price over quality can easily backfire, and you would end up wasting both your time and money. In that regard, always choose the platform with a money-back guarantee and a strict satisfaction policy, which will act as a hedge against the poor quality of work. But importantly, scout through the websites to see which one resonates best with you.

Getting Help With Ph.D. Dissertation

A custom dissertation will be written according to your requirements and committees’ expectations. Even though it is not mandatory, you can provide your writer with some dissertations completed by students that your committees have worked with before. It will help a writer to understand committees’ expectations (what kind of sources they expect you to use, what is the structure of chapters, headings, etc.) and write the best dissertation for you. You can order a complete dissertation or individual chapters.

Here’s the complete list of services that you can benefit from:

Full dissertation

Literature review

Abstract

Introduction

Hypothesis

Methodology

Discussion

Results

Getting Help With Master’s Thesis

Master’s thesis is a long form academic paper that is quite similar to doctoral dissertation. Even though it is one of the longest papers you will have to write, it is generally shorter and more focused than a typical dissertation. This is a paper that you submit in support of candidature for an academic degree or professional qualification, so you will have to present original research and findings.

A professional writer will be able to provide you with the top-notch thesis writing help at any point of your thesis writing process. It doesn’t matter if you’re only just getting started writing it or you need help finish it.

Are Custom Dissertation Writing Services Legal?

There are no laws that prohibit paying for dissertation writing. Anybody can order an assignment from a dissertation service without any negative legal consequences. It’s absolutely lawful to ask professional writers to complete a paper for you if you cannot cope with it.

Even though it may seem unethical for some people, it does not mean that getting a dissertation writing assistance is illegal. If you are honest with yourself and realize your weak points but still want to submit a decent paper that will move you to the top of students’ rating, you have the right for that.

Just make sure that your work doesn’t contain plagiarized ideas and that it’s 100% original. If the quality of a written assignment is excellent, then you shouldn’t have any doubts about submitting it.

How Do I Find the Best Dissertation Writing Service?

The most popular way to find the best dissertation writing site is by using a search engine like Google. Just type your search query and have a look at the list of companies offering services that you need. Pay special attention to the websites at the top of the list but don’t limit your choice to them.

Scroll a little bit down and read about some other companies represented in the online market. Don’t forget to check user reviews before you make a final decision. Try to be unbiased while reading someone’s feedback and don’t neglect negative comments as they can be the most objective ones.

Another way to find an excellent dissertation writing service is by asking your peers. Probably, some of them have already ordered assignments from professional writers, so you can ask for recommendations. Your friends’ opinion can be very valuable as it’s based on real experience.