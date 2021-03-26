New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Security Policy Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032851/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Security Policy Management Market to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Security Policy Management estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.2% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.5% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $471.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

- The Security Policy Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$471.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$482.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

AlgoSec

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco

CoNetrix

FireMon, LLC

Forcepoint

HelpSystems

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

IBM Corporation

iManage

Juniper Networks, Inc.

McAfee LLC

Micro Focus

Odyssey Consultants Ltd

OPAQ

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Skybox Security Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Tufin







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032851/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Security Policy Management Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Public Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Government & Public

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Public

Utilities by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Security Policy Management by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Security Policy Management by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Security Policy Management by

Component - Solutions and Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy Management

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Security Policy Management by

Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public

Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and

Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy Management

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Other

Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security

Policy Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI,

Government & Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Retail, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Security

Policy Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities,

IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI,

Government & Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Retail, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Component - Solutions and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Security

Policy Management by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Security

Policy Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI,

Government & Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Retail, Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of World Historic Review for Security Policy

Management by Vertical - Other Verticals, BFSI, Government &

Public Utilities, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,

Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Security

Policy Management by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Other Verticals, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities,

IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing and Energy &

Utilities for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

About Reportlinker

