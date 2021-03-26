Tanning Beds Market Value Projected To Reach US$ 7,423.4 Million By 2027: Acumen Research And Consulting

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Tanning Beds Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.0% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 7,423.4 Mn by 2027.



The global tanning beds market is anticipated to exhibit potential growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The rising inclination of white women towards tanning due to its associated advantages is contributing to the market growth. In a study, 70% of light skin types (Fitzpatrick skin types I and II), 19% of skin types III and IV, and 0% with dark skin (Fitzpatrick skin types V or VI) have deliberately attempted to darken their skin. Indoor UV caused tanning is a common behavior, particularly among young adults, adolescents, and those who have lighter skin. A report on ‘tanning attitude of young adults in 2007’ found that 81% of individuals felt that a tan improved appearance, whereas 58% of individuals in 1968 held the same belief, as a result, the prevalence of having indoor tanning has increased.

The global tanning beds market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is divided into low-pressure tanning beds, high-pressure tanning beds, and stand-up tanning booths. On the basis of end-user, tanning beds are used across tanning salons, wellness centers, home care settings, swimming clubs, gyms, hotels, and spas.

Low-pressure tanning beds held the major share (%) in the global tanning beds market of 2019. Low-pressure beds are traditional tanning beds that emit UV rays in a spectrum that is similar to natural sunlight. Moreover, the stand-up tanning booths segment is projected to create lucrative growth over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The ease of movement associated with the stand-up tanning booths is supporting their growth in the market.

Europe is leading the market with maximum revenue share (%) with its major economies in 2019. The presence of countries that lack sunlight is the major reason for people looking for tanning booths to get UV rays. Europe is followed by North America with major economies including the US and Canada, in 2019.

Some of the leading competitors in the global tanning beds market are Bronze Italia, Hapro, Honle Medizintechnik, ISO Italia, JK-International, KBL AG, Lumagen, Schulze & Bohm, Soltron, Sunfire, Sunvision, TECNOSUN, and Wolff Tanning Beds. The major players are involved in figuring out the technologies that can overcome the side effects associated with the existing ones.

Some of the key observations regarding the tanning beds industry include:

The Video Warehouse & MC Dollar Store has launched a new app in 2021 for Hollywood Tanning, their tanning salon. The new launch is likely to ease the customers’ need of handling tanning requirements. The app can be downloaded from the play store with android and can be accessed on an iPhone by going to hollywoodtanning.pwastore.com and by creating a free account.





Amid Covid-19, local business owners of Charlotte, North Carolina confused about reopening their tanning salon, due to a lack of “clear guidance” by the governor’s office and state agencies during the COVID-19 shutdown. These have likely to hamper the market.





Missouri Senate has passed a parental consent bill in 2019. The proposed HB518 addresses the high rate of tanning bed usage in Missouri. The statistics show that the state has double rates of tanning bed usage compare to the national average. As per the current bill, Missourians under 17 need to receive written consent from a parent or guardian to use a tanning bed.





The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has finalized stricter regulations of indoor tanning devices in 2014. These include a strong recommendation against the use of tanning beds by minors (under the age of 18). The decision of recognizing the dangers associated with tanning devices has pleased the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AADA). As a result, FDA has raised the classification for sunlamps and tanning beds to a Class II level, which institutes stricter regulations to protect public health.



