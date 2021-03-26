National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) Hosts Wellness Retreat on World Ovarian Cancer Day

Dallas, TX, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the face of the global pandemic, the NOCC proved its essential value by offering additional services to people when they needed it most. As the uncertainty in our nation continues, the NOCC realizes that the need for connection, healing, and hope is greater than ever. That’s why we are proud to announce the first-ever NOCC Wellness Retreat, an online gathering for hope, inspiration, and support that will take place May 7 and 8, 2021. Day two of the retreat falls on World Ovarian Cancer Day, May 8, when the world comes together to raise our voices in solidarity in the fight against ovarian cancer.

AN IMMERSIVE, INTERACTIVE CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY

Community is the most powerful way to build hope, and the NOCC team is designing an immersive experience that will not only inform the audience but also connect and motivate them even when they cannot be physically in the same space. Using all the latest tools and techniques that online platforms can offer, attendees will move through a specially designed agenda that features both on and off-screen experiences. From inspiring general sessions to intimate small group discussions, members of the ovarian cancer community will get to engage with others like never before. Some planned features include:

Memorable stories of courage and bravery featuring survivors and caregivers from coast-to-coast.

Small general sessions where attendees can choose a topic of their choice, hear from a knowledgeable speaker, and take part in an interactive Q&A session

Virtual tours of leading research and care facilities nationwide.

The entire Retreat will be broadcast on an easy-to-use and user-friendly online platform. Interaction will be further encouraged over social media and through polls, word clouds, and pop-up questions.

About NOCC: Since 1991, the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) has provided support to thousands of cancer survivors, delivered millions of educational resources, and connected with countless local community partners to raise awareness about ovarian cancer. The NOCC is an influential national advocate for patients, survivors, caregivers, and their families struggling with ovarian cancer and remains steadfast in its mission "to save lives through the prevention and cure of ovarian cancer, and to improve the quality of life for survivors and caregivers." At the NOCC, our teal team leads with our values and unique experiences to provide support and education across all communities, ensuring that every woman is empowered to advocate for their health. For more information, please visit www.ovarian.org or call 888-OVARIAN (888-682-7426) and follow the NOCC on LinkedIn Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

