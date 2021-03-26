Reading Plus Announces Webinar on Social-Emotional Learning and Reading Achievement

WINOOSKI, Vt., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reading Plus, an evidence-based online program that uses personalized instruction to improve students’ reading fluency, today announced its professional development webinar with Education Week, “For the Love of Reading and Self: Making the Connection Between Reading Achievement and Social-Emotional Learning” . Led by Reading Plus’s Janine Walker Caffrey, chief research officer, and Community Manager La’Keisha Ciprian, the one-hour session will take place on Friday, March 26 at noon ET.



Social-emotional learning (SEL) is the process through which children and adults develop their ability to understand and manage emotions, set and achieve positive goals, feel empathy for others, establish positive relationships, and make responsible decisions.

“After a year of living and working through a global health crisis, educators can use SEL strategies to help students build problem-solving skills, self-regulation, and social awareness,” said Walker Caffrey. “We are excited to empower teachers on Social-Emotional Learning Day and demonstrate that the impact of what students read in the classroom goes far beyond academics.”

The webinar will cover:

The relationship between reading proficiency and SEL

How motivation to read can spur student growth

Strategies to help students engage more in reading

Success stories from the classroom

Used by more than 1 million students across the country, Reading Plus improves reading proficiency by 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. The adaptive program develops comprehension, fluency, stamina, vocabulary, and motivation to read in students, including Tiers 1-3 and multilingual learners. Reading Plus was awarded the highest Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) evidence of effectiveness ranking – level one for “strong evidence” – signifying a statistically significant effect on improving student outcomes.

To sign up for or learn more about the “For the Love of Reading and Self: Making the Connection Between Reading Achievement and SEL” webinar, visit the registration page .

ABOUT READING PLUS

Reading Plus is an evidence-based, online program that provides personalized instruction and intervention for students, improving reading proficiency by 2.5 years in just 60 hours of personalized instruction. Reading Plus develops fluency, comprehension, and vocabulary, while also measuring student motivation. It supports students with diverse needs, including multilingual learners, students who qualify for special education services, RTI/MTSS Tiers 1–3, and advanced readers. Reading Plus provides educators with an easy-to-use management and reporting system, extensive resources to guide differentiated instruction, professional development, and highly rated customer support. The Reading Plus program is used in more than 7,800 schools, helping over 1 million students become confident, lifelong readers. For more information, visit www.readingplus.com .

