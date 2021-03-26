Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Baggström

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 MARCH 2021 AT 16.35 EET

Managers' transactions - Baggström

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Baggström, Stefan

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210326093648_14

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-25

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 14 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 14 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR



Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

Tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com