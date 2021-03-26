Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Sievinen

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 MARCH 2021 AT 16.36 EET
Managers' transactions - Sievinen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sievinen, Petra
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210326093648_11
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding and design – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.