Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Koikkalainen

English Finnish

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 MARCH 2021 AT 16.37 EET

Managers' transactions - Koikkalainen

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Koikkalainen, Aki

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210326093648_12

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-25

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 0.00 EUR