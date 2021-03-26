Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Koikkalainen

| Source: Gofore Oyj Gofore Oyj

Tampere, FINLAND

GOFORE PLC MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 26 MARCH 2021 AT 16.37 EET

Managers' transactions - Koikkalainen

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Koikkalainen, Aki
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20210326093648_12
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-03-25
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 36 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR

Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 715 3660 
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 700 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering – consulting, coding and design – as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our net sales amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Learn to know us better at www.gofore.com.