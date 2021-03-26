Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2020

Tresu Investment Holding A/S

Bjert, DENMARK

TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  04.2021
26.03.2021



The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2020 - 31.12.2020.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union (“EU”) and the additional requirements applying to Danish companies.


Jannie Tholstrup
CFO

For further details, please contact:
Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone: +45 2289 9127

