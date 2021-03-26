New York, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seam Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032845/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
- Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
- Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
- Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
- Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
- Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.
Abstract:
- Global Seam Tapes Market to Reach $208.3 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Seam Tapes estimated at US$140.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$208.3 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.7% over the period 2020-2027. Single-Layered, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$147.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Multi-Layered segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $38.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
- The Seam Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$38.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$44.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Adhesive Films, Inc.
- Bemis Associates Inc.
- DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.
- E. Textint Corp.
- Essentra
- Framis Italia S.p.A.
- Gerlinger Industries GmbH
- HiMEL Corp.
- Loxy AS
- San Chemicals, Ltd.
- Sealon
- Taiwan Hipster Enterprise Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032845/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Seam Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Layered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Single-Layered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Layered by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Multi-Layered by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Casual Apparel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Casual Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Shoes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Shoes by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Intimate Apparel
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Intimate Apparel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Sports Innerwear
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Sports Innerwear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Sportswear by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Sportswear by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyurethane (PU)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyurethane (PU) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Polyamide (PA) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Polyamide (PA) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Materials
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Materials by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by Type -
Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual Apparel,
Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear
and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by Type -
Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Application -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual Apparel, Shoes,
Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and
Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 83: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 87: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 89: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 93: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 95: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 99: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 111: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 113: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane
(TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 114: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: India 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered and
Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 117: India Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 118: India 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 119: India Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes by
Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU),
Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: India 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by Material -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane (PU),
Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other
Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 123: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications,
Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 124: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Casual
Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports
Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 125: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Seam Tapes
by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane
(TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 126: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Polyurethane
(PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and
Other Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam
Tapes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Single-Layered and Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam
Tapes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other Applications, Intimate Apparel,
Sports Innerwear and Sportswear for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Seam Tapes by Material - Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic
polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide (PA) and Other Materials -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Seam
Tapes by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Polyurethane (PU), Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), Polyamide
(PA) and Other Materials for the Years 2020 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 133: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest
of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 134: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 135: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Type - Single-Layered and Multi-Layered - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 136: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Single-Layered
and Multi-Layered for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 137: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Seam
Tapes by Application - Casual Apparel, Shoes, Other
Applications, Intimate Apparel, Sports Innerwear and Sportswear -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 138: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Seam Tapes by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032845/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________