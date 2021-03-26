CIO Leadership: Technology Leaders Will Come Together to Share Insights into Leveraging Advanced Tech for Innovation and Fostering Connected Cultures at the 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit

Speakers and attendees in this highly interactive event will also explore how technology executives can work with the executive team to identify and execute on new business models – Register today to enter a drawing for a Fitbit Sense!



WESTPORT, Conn., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World's #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting the 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 30. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive digital events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technological and career challenges and opportunities that technology executives face today – and into the future.

The 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit will focus on successful use cases for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and machine learning, identifying and preventing escalating cybersecurity threats, and opportunities for cultivating a connected culture.

“Last March, one of the technology executives in our community shared that ‘This will be a time of innovation’ and he was absolutely right - it’s an incredibly exciting time to be a technology leader,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “But it’s so important not to get lost in that excitement and to continue cultivating a trusting, high performing culture to achieve ultimate success.”

HMG Strategy is also excited to have special guest speaker and bestselling author Stephen M.R. Covey share his insights on why a high-trust culture can operate with greater efficiency and at less cost along with recommendations for CIOs and technology executives to cultivate trust with the CEO, the Board and across the organization.

Prominent technology executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit:

Bashir Agboola , VP & Chief Technology Officer, Hospital for Special Surgery

, Chief Technology Officer, Silver Reef Casino Bob Bruns , Chief Information Officer & Chief Information Security Officer, Avanade

, CIO, Terex Corporation Deal Daly , Field CTO, Hammerspace

, Strategic Consultant & Advisor, HearstLab, Hearst Corporation Gary Gooden , Chief Technology and Security Officer, Seattle Children's

, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor Karen Luu , Chief Transformation Officer, Scantron

, Senior Managing Director, Technology Management & Enablement, Global Technology Services, Deloitte Deb Muro , CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health

, Vice President, Digital and Technology, Heineken AJ Rodrigues , General Manager IT Transformation, Delta Air Lines

, Senior Vice President & Chief Digital Officer, Genpact Colleen Tartow, Ph.D., Director of Engineering, Starburst



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit on March 30 will include Auth0, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Starburst, SIM Seattle, Slack, Sonatype, Tessian and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event and qualify for a Fitbit Sense, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 1. Topics to be discussed at this event will include opportunities for leveraging advanced technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things to gain a competitive edge, keeping new normal of remote work efficient and safe, and how to lead and build a high-performing culture in a hybrid work environment.

Esteemed technology executives speaking at this event include:

Robin Austin , CTO/CISO, Colliers Group

, VP & Global Business Information Security Officer, CBRE Kevin Christ , Partner, Concentre

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Executive Director of Engineering, Toyota Connected North America Blake Holman , Chief Information & Infrastructure Officer, St. David's Foundation

, CISO, Toyota Connected North America Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, Managing Director, Industrial and U.S. Market, Softtek Michael McNeil , Chief Information Security Officer, McKesson Corporation

, SVP, CIO & CTO, CarMax Jim Motes , VP & CISO, Gamestop

, Director of Architecture, Starburst David Politis , Founder and CEO, BetterCloud

, CIO, Bain & Company Chris Stephens , VP, Enterprise Data & Analytics, Zendesk

, VP Cloud Services, GM Financial Phuong Tram , Chief Advisor on Digital Transformation, FPT

, General Manager and VP, Standards & Education, TBM Council Angela Venuk, Vice President & Interim Chief Information Officer, Gamestop



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 1 will include Apptio, Auth0, BetterCloud, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, FPT Corporation, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, NPower, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM Dallas-Fort Worth, Slack, Softtek, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, Zendesk, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event and to qualify to win a Peloton Bike, click here.

Additionally, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on April 8. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how to build trust with the C-suite, how to drive secure digital transformation, and effective ways to cultivate a trusting culture in a work-from-anywhere environment.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Sandeep Bose , Unit CIO, Credit & Fraud Risk, American Express

, Professor of Psychology, Point Loma Nazarene University Ursuline Foley , Board Member & Strategic Advisor, Board Member, DOCOsoft, Provident Financial Services

, VP, Learning, Research & Culture, Novant Health Erica Hausheer , SVP, CIO, Teradata Corporation

, CIO, Net Health Pam Kubiatowski , Sr. Director of Digital Transformation, Zscaler

, VP, R&D IT, Global Quality IT, Human Experience IT, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Dr. Paul Randolph , Director, Employee Assistance Programs, Scripps Health

, Professor, Department of Epidemiology, UCLA School of Public Health Jim Swanson , EVP and Enterprise CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit on April 8 will include Auth0, Cohesity, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, SIM San Diego, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, and Zscaler.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13. Topics to be discussed at this event will include how men in leadership roles can be more meaningful allies for women in the workplace, how female leaders can help to reimagine the business and lead the organization into a bright future, and how to create an inclusive, high performing culture.

Prominent technology executives speaking at this event include:

Charlotte Baldwin , Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

, Global Specialty Head, Security, Risk, and Compliance, Amazon Web Services Ann Dozier , SVP, Chief Information Officer, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Hala Furst , Cybersecurity and Technology Business Liaison, Department of Homeland Security

, Vice President, Lucd AI Meredith Harper , VP, CISO, Eli Lilly and Company

, Vice President & CIO, Baker Hughes Liane Hornsey , Chief People Officer, Palo Alto Networks

, Chief Information Officer, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Lo Li , SVP, Global Consumer Solutions, Equifax

, CIO and Chief Continuous Improvement Officer, NSF International Latha Maripuri , CISO, Uber

, CIO, RN, CHCIO, El Camino Health Lynne Oldham , Chief People Officer, Zoom

, CIO, Nutanix Bernadette Rotolo , Senior Vice President, Head of Global Systems, Warner Music Group

, Chief Information Officer, Ralph Lauren Corporation Kimberly Stevenson , SV & GM Foundational Data Services, NetApp

, Chief Operating Officer, FCA Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Blanca Trevino , President and CEO, Softtek

, Chief Operating Officer, DoD Cyber Crimes Center Sigal Zarmi, International CIO & Global Head of Technology Transformation, Morgan Stanley



Valued partners for the 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit on April 13 will include Auth0, CIOReview, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Horizon3.ai, Ivanti, Obsidian Security, PagerDuty, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, Slack, Softtek, Sonatype, Starburst, Tessian, and Zoom.

To learn more about 2021 HMG Live! Global Women in Technology Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn about HMG Strategy’s upcoming CIO & CISO Summits, click here .

UPCOMING WEBINARS & DIGITAL ROUNDTABLES

HMG Strategy has also received exceptional interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community and the quality of the content it delivers. HMG Strategy has scheduled multiple 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next few months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Azul, Citrix, Darktrace, HCL Technologies, Illumio, Ivanti, Moveworks, Nutanix, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, UiPath, Zoom, Zscaler, and Zylo.

HMG Strategy will host a digital roundtable powered by Zylo on April 14th entitled ‘ Are You Truly Optimizing Your Organization’s SaaS Spend? ’ In this interactive roundtable discussion, Zylo Co-Founder and CEO Eric Christopher, Dutt Kalluri, SVP of Global Technology at Broadridge, and top CIOs and technology executives will discuss effective strategies to optimize SaaS investments by improving adoption and utilization of the applications that are in use. We’ll also examine successful approaches to monitoring and tracking SaaS application that employees are using along with best practices to empower employees to access approved SaaS applications.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

On April 21, HMG Strategy will be hosting a digital roundtable powered by Nutanix entitled ‘How Financially Smart is Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy?’ In this interactive roundtable discussion with CIOs and technology executives, Tim McCallum, Director of Customer Success Finance at Nutanix, will share the business benefits that companies realize from using hybrid cloud environments, including the ability to pivot quickly to address speed-to-market requirements – along with how a hybrid cloud environment can deliver CAPEX savings.

To learn more about this roundtable and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s distinctive executive roundtables and webinars, click here.

ABOUT HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation and career ascent. HMG Strategy also produces the HMG Security Innovation Accelerator Panel, a new webinar series that’s designed to connect enterprise CISOs and security leaders with the most innovative cybersecurity companies from across the world.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ca9d774f-8674-4373-a237-15243d384c47

