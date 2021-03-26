HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of HWCC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ: HWCC) (“HWCC”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Omni Cable, LLC.



On March 26, 2021, HWCC announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Omni Cable for approximately $91 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, HWCC stockholders will receive $5.30 in cash for each share of HWCC common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that HWCC’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for HWCC’s stockholders.

