CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK BID PROCEDURE KOMMUNINVEST BONDS

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Bid procedure, 2021-03-30
BondsKOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2311. SE0010948240. 2023-11-13

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2505, SE0011414010, 2025-05-12

KOMMUNINVEST I SVERIGE: 2611, SE0012569572, 2026-11-12

 
BidsBids on interest and volume are entered via Bloomberg Bond Auction System
Bid date2021-03-30
Bid times10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)2311: 2000 mln SEK +/-1000 mln SEK

2505: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

2611: 1000 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)2311: 2000 mln SEK per bid

2505: 1000 mln SEK per bid

2611: 1000 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)SEK 50 million per bid
Expected allocation timeNot later than 11.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date2021-04-01
Delivery of bondsTo the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
General Terms and ConditionsGeneral Terms and Conditions General Terms and Conditions för the Riksbank’s Purchases of Bonds via Bid Procedure 2020:3. dated 20 November 2020 (see the Riksbank´s web).

Stockholm, 2021-03-26

