Abstract:
- Global Scanning Electron Microscopes Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scanning Electron Microscopes estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Pharmaceuticals, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Steel segment is readjusted to a revised 11.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $669.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.4% CAGR
- The Scanning Electron Microscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$669.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$817.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.4% and 9.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR.
- Electronics & Semiconductors Segment to Record 9.8% CAGR
- In the global Electronics & Semiconductors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$361.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$688.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$547.7 Million by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss
- Danish Micro Engineering (DME)
- FEI
- Hitachi High-Technologies
- JEOL Ltd
- Leica Microsystems
- Nanoscience Instruments
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
- Tescan Orsay Holding
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Scanning Electron Microscopes Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
