Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Abstract:

- Global Scale-Out NAS Market to Reach $67.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Scale-Out NAS estimated at US$21.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$67.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.6% CAGR and reach US$38.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR

- The Scale-Out NAS market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.6% and 15.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Asustor Inc.

Buffalo Americas, Inc.

Cisco

Dell

Drobo, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

IBM Corporation

Nasuni Corporation

NetApp

Netgear

Nexenta Systems, Inc

Panasas

Pure Storage, Inc.

QNAP Systems, Inc.

Quantum Corporation

Scality

Seagate Technology LLC

Space Monkey Media Project Pvt. Ltd.

Synology Inc.

Thecus Technology Corp

Tintri by DDN

Western Digital Corporation

Zyxel Communications Corp







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Scale-Out NAS Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 34

