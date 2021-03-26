Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 21 0517 - RIKV 21 0915

English Icelandic

Series RIKV 21 0517 RIKV 21 0915 ISIN IS0000032381 IS0000032316 Maturity Date 05/17/2021 09/15/2021 Auction Date 03/30/2021 03/30/2021 Settlement Date 04/06/2021 04/06/2021

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.